New Everest Group Study Highlights Egypt's Prospects as a Global Services Hub

Leading global research firm, supported by Egyptian Government Agency ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency), assesses the IT, business processes and engineering research & development potential in Egypt.
DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Group has released its in-depth report evaluating the nation's potential as a location for offshore global services.
For IT, BP and ER&D-focused ventures looking to expand their offshore locations for global business services, the research found that Egypt proves a fertile ground. The nation has remarkable momentum, driven by its compelling talent-cost proposition, strong government support, mature global services market, and geostrategic positioning
"Egypt offers significant potential for global services delivery, providing over 20% cost savings compared to Asian giants like India and the Philippines," says Parul Jain, Vice President at Everest Group. "With the largest global services workforce in the MEA region, and major players like _VOIS (Vodafone) and Concentrix surpassing 10,000 FTEs, Egypt's prominence in the industry continues to grow."
Key Takeaways from the Report:
- Currency depreciation has played in Egypt's favor, resulting in high cost-efficiency and offering 70-80% cost savings over Poland
- Its multilingual diversity with a blend of European, African, and a few Asian languages boosts appeal, with instances of players supporting up to 20 languages
- Traditionally leveraged for business process (BP) delivery, companies are pivoting toward delivering technology services on account of a strong talent pool and supportive business environment
- There is moderate to high maturity for IT services delivery along with presence of sizable employed pool
- Government initiatives such as "Egypt Vision 2030" and "Digital Egypt" further enhance the location's attractiveness for tech startups and foreign investments
- It stands out as one of the most mature locations in the MEA region for IT-BP-ER&D services delivery, accounting for 28% of the MEA's total global services headcount
- North America, the UK, and Europe are its largest client geographies, driven by cost advantage and time zone overlap
