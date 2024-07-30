New Everest Group Study Highlights Egypt's Prospects as a Global Services Hub

Egypt offers significant potential for global services delivery, providing over 20% cost savings compared to Asian giants like India and the Philippines. Post this

"Egypt offers significant potential for global services delivery, providing over 20% cost savings compared to Asian giants like India and the Philippines," says Parul Jain, Vice President at Everest Group. "With the largest global services workforce in the MEA region, and major players like _VOIS (Vodafone) and Concentrix surpassing 10,000 FTEs, Egypt's prominence in the industry continues to grow."

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Currency depreciation has played in Egypt's favor, resulting in high cost-efficiency and offering 70-80% cost savings over Poland

Its multilingual diversity with a blend of European, African, and a few Asian languages boosts appeal, with instances of players supporting up to 20 languages

Traditionally leveraged for business process (BP) delivery, companies are pivoting toward delivering technology services on account of a strong talent pool and supportive business environment

There is moderate to high maturity for IT services delivery along with presence of sizable employed pool

Government initiatives such as "Egypt Vision 2030" and "Digital Egypt" further enhance the location's attractiveness for tech startups and foreign investments

It stands out as one of the most mature locations in the MEA region for IT-BP-ER&D services delivery, accounting for 28% of the MEA's total global services headcount

North America , the UK, and Europe are its largest client geographies, driven by cost advantage and time zone overlap

***Download a copy of the 2024 Everest Group ITIDA report***

