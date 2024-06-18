New Evolven ServiceNow Application Closes the Loop of ITSM Processes

Eyal Oz, Evolven VP of R&D. "By leveraging our patented and powerful AI engine to enrich the ServiceNow Workflows, Evolven's unique configuration and change data transforms how organizations can approach their ITSM processes." Post this

"Having well-defined, robust IT processes is critical for delivering stable, compliant, and secured digital services to the enterprise's internal and external customers. ServiceNow has long been the go-to -platform for managing and automating these processes," said Sasha Gilenson, CEO and Founder of Evolven. "However, organizations still often lack visibility into the results of these processes, the actual changes and configurations across their heterogeneous IT environments. Our ServiceNow application addresses this challenge head-on, applying Evolven's patented AI-based analytics to correlate actual changes and configurations with change requests, incident, and problem information from ServiceNow to close the loop of the IT processes."

Evolven's ServiceNow App offers a range of powerful features:

Seamless Integration: The Evolven ServiceNow App seamlessly pulls appropriate data from Evolven into ServiceNow, enriching change, incident, and problem tickets with detailed insights, providing a unified view of ITSM processes, and bidirectionally flowing back into Evolven.

Detailed Change Insights: Evolven collects and analyzes data on configurations across the entire technological landscape, capturing thousands of parameters for each configuration item (CI). This comprehensive data repository allows organizations to access granular details of every actual change associated with each change request from within ServiceNow.

Unauthorized Changes and Automatic Change Reconciliation: Evolven's patented technology automatically correlates actual changes and change requests (CRs), eliminating manual processing and human errors. Introducing significant performance at scale, the App:

Automatically validates that all approved changes from ServiceNow were accurately implemented utilizing advanced machine learning Detects and highlights all undocumented and unauthorized changes that do not correlate to an approve change request in the app. Automates change reconciliation, documenting a comprehensive change audit trail for configuration and change process compliance.

Root Cause Analysis: Performing risk-based analysis on every change type, Evolven's AI insights - now delivered into the ServiceNow UI - go beyond the traditional symptoms that something occurred. They isolate the change(s) that have likely caused the issue to provide faster time to resolution.

Digital Certificate Assurance: The App highlights security certificates (active and inactive) that have expired or will expire soon so teams can open tickets to address them before an expiration leads to an incident.

Configuration Risk Intelligence: Evolven's App prioritizes high-risk configuration changes, enabling IT teams to proactively identify and mitigate other potential issues before they impact the business.

"We are thrilled to offer customers the Evolven ServiceNow Application," said Eyal Oz, Evolven VP of R&D. "By leveraging our patented and powerful AI engine to enrich the ServiceNow Workflows, Evolven's unique configuration and change data transforms how organizations can approach their ITSM processes."

The Evolven ServiceNow Application is now available in the ServiceNow Store. Visit www.evolven.com to learn how Evolven can revolutionize your change management processes. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Evolven Software

As the pioneer of Configuration Risk Intelligence, Evolven automates configuration and change controls across the hybrid cloud. Using AI-based analytics, Evolven detects and prioritizes risks triggered by actual, granular changes in configuration, application, infrastructure, and data to help prevent and rapidly resolve security, compliance, and stability issues. Evo GPT, our GenAI-based assistant, enables clients to use natural language to research and quickly remediate estate-wide issues and threats. With Evolven, DevSecOps, CloudOps, and ITOps teams experience greater visibility into their environments, resulting in fewer incidents, faster MTTR, and greater productivity.

