New eVoting Platform from Pilera Helps HOAs Achieve Quorum

"Community associations face a range of challenges when it comes to their voting processes, says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Pilera Software. "Between a lack of security, difficulty reaching quorum for important decisions, and the valuable time lost when manually counting votes, HOA elections can be a real hassle for community volunteers. PileraVOTES addresses these issues head-on, providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly voting platform that empowers communities to make timely, well-informed decisions."

Key Features of PileraVOTES:

User-friendly and secure software to run elections, surveys, and budget ratifications.

Personalize the voting experience with custom questions.

Fair and democratic voting with unit weights or one-vote-per-unit policy options.

Tamper-resistant technology ensures that the community's votes are safe.

Lock-down votes with start and end dates and times.

Instant tallies and visual charts give Managers and Board Members instant insight into whether they have reached a quorum of voters.

Clients using PileraVOTES bring more efficiency to their community's decision-making and board meetings. Princeton Greens, a community association in New Jersey, recently elected its Board of Trustees using PileraVOTES. "After updating our HOA bylaws we conduct Board of Trustees elections with an electronic option via Pilera", says Michael P. on Capterra. "Already had 2 annual elections, and in the most recent, about 80% of homeowners voted electronically via Pilera with the rest voting by paper."

Community associations looking to bring efficiency and participation to their next voting event or election can contact [email protected] for a complimentary consultation or visit our website at www.pilera.com/votes.

About Pilera

For over 15 years, Pilera has been a leading community association management software company helping communities improve communication, operations, client support, and resident engagement. Pilera continually adapts and introduces new features that give its clients a competitive edge. Recently, Pilera Software was named a top performer from leading Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice software review reports for its customer service, usability, and robust features. To learn more about Pilera's suite of community association efficiency tools, visit www.pilera.com.

