New Executive Director Appointed with the Golden Mile Alliance

Shantay Demar, the Golden Mile Board President affirms, "His passion as an advocate for businesses and surrounding communities along with his vision and ability to strategically plan to meet objectives made him the perfect match to lead and grow this organization." Post this

Shantay Demar, the Golden Mile Board President affirms, "The board of directors are thrilled that Christopher has decided to join the Golden Mile Alliance as its first Executive Director. His passion as an advocate for businesses and surrounding communities along with his vision and ability to strategically plan to meet objectives made him the perfect match to lead and grow this organization."

"The Golden Mile Alliance has done phenomenal work over the years and I'm even more excited with Executive Director Christopher McDonald at the leadership helm. I look forward to working with him as he and the GMA continue to chart the bright path forward", cites City of Frederick Alderman Derek Shackleford who is the liaison with the Golden Mile Alliance.

Christopher McDonald expressed his enthusiasm about this new role stating, "In my brief, three years as a Frederick resident, I have seen first-hand how the business and residential communities are valued and appreciated. I am inspired by what has already been accomplished with the Golden Mile Alliance and plan to integrate my past experiences and background to continue to highlight the Golden Mile businesses and residential communities and be a another of what

Frederick has to offer."

The Golden Mile Alliance (GMA) has the honor of being a gateway into the City of Frederick located along the Route 40 corridor. The Golden Mile Alliance Organizing Committee was established and appointed by then Frederick Mayor Randy McClement and was officially incorporated with the State of Maryland as a non-profit organization in February 2012. Its rich history is emboldened to reach its potential through reinvestment and revitalization through entrepreneurship and caring and engaged community members.

The Golden Mile Alliance's primary mission is to be a welcoming, economically strong and desirable commercial and residential community. This is achieved through economic development activities that support the businesses and communities within the district as well as support efforts in Frederick citywide. The vision of GMA is to be a vibrant, diverse and accessible premier destination for shopping, dining, recreation and commerce in the City of Frederick.

Media Contact

Christopher McDonald, Golden Mile Alliance, 240.367.3588, [email protected], https://goldenmilealliance.org/

SOURCE Golden Mile Alliance