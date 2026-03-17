New Executive Director Brings More Than 30 Years of Senior & Financial Services Expertise to Benchmark at Haverhill Crossings

"Haverhill Crossings is a very special community with strong family ties, so I look forward to this next chapter in my career." -Laura Lynn Morrissey, executive director, Benchmark at Haverhill Crossings Post this

With a passion for healthy living, Morrissey is a certified senior fitness trainer, nutrition coach and dementia care practitioner. She also has a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"Laura Lynn brings a great passion for aging well and a wealth of experience to Haverhill Crossings," said Jennifer LaCroix, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "We feel very fortunate to have her expertise as we usher in a new chapter at Haverhill Crossings following its recent community-wide renovation."

Located on Route 110 near Northern Essex Community College and the Winnekenni Castle, Benchmark at Haverhill Crossings is a U.S. News Best Assisted Living Community committed to transforming lives through human connection. The senior assisted living community in Haverhill provides 24/7 personalized care and experiences spanning independent assisted living to secure memory care assisted living. Residents connect over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a bistro, demonstration kitchen, hair salon, wellness center, sunroom, outdoor walking paths and more. Other services include all-day, restaurant-style dining, on-site healthcare services and scheduled transportation.

"The strongest communities are built on connection and teamwork, which is what attracted me to Benchmark," said Morrissey. "Haverhill Crossings is a very special community with strong family ties, so I look forward to this next chapter in my career."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

carol arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living