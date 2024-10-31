New Executive Search Firm Launched to Transform Talent Strategy for Asset Managers

"The larger search firms are focusing more on consulting fees than on search itself, and on quantity over quality clients, leaving a gap we're uniquely positioned to fill." Post this

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alexis DuFresne explains, "We've been around the block and have seen how traditional recruitment methods fall short in today's fast-paced environment. The larger search firms are focusing more on consulting fees than on search itself, and on quantity over quality clients, leaving a gap we're uniquely positioned to fill."

Archer tackles one of the industry's biggest challenges: securing top talent amidst escalating competition, without overpaying or compromising on fit. Their data-driven, strategic process ensures successful placements that drive business growth and retention.

Partner and Co-founder, Fraser Trimble adds, "We've developed a model that not only helps our clients attract top talent but also ensures that the placements stick. Our track record shows that the executives we place don't just stay—they drive meaningful growth for the companies they join beyond the industries median tenure."

Archer Search Partners is supported by Tempting Ventures, a leading venture capital firm focused on the staffing and executive search industries. Tempting Ventures provides Archer with access to technology, back office support, and industry expertise.

Ryan Cleland-Bogle, CEO of Tempting Ventures, states, "Alexis and Fraser share exceptional experience across their markets and identified a clear need for an agency like Archer. I'm thankful to bring them into our portfolio and am looking forward to working in partnership. It's an exciting opportunity to be going after."

For more information on Archer Search Partners' services, contact Benjamin Greenstreet at [email protected].

About Archer Search Partners

Archer Search Partners specialize in aligning human capital strategies with business goals for Alternative Asset Management firms. Services include targeted recruitment, build-outs, Fractional Human Resources Advisory, and Customized Data and Mapping solutions, all delivered with transparency and efficiency to drive long-term success.

Media Contact

Ben Greenstreet, Archer Search Partners, 44 20 4558 8696, [email protected], https://www.archersearchpartners.com

SOURCE Archer Search Partners