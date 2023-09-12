New Exhibition Seeks to Forge a Better Understanding of Religious Traditions and Communities through Sacred Sites

"By showcasing some of the world's sacred places, we hope to foster curiosity and understanding of religious traditions so that people may better understand one another and communicate in thoughtful and respectful ways." Tweet this

The exhibit opens September 7, 2023 and runs through April 7, 2024.

"By showcasing some of the world's sacred places, we hope to foster curiosity and understanding of religious traditions so that people may better understand one another and communicate in thoughtful and respectful ways," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "We are honored to share these important stories from real people about the places that are sacred and special to them and their everyday lives."

To develop Sacred Places and its virtual dome, the Exhibit Team of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis traveled the world, building relationships with communities of faith in different countries to understand the significance of young peoples' religious and spiritual beliefs and practices. The stories of these individuals are at the heart of the exhibition. The team collected interviews, voice recordings, photography, and 360-degree video to create a one-of-a-kind, immersive exhibition that will allow visitors to experience the sights and sounds of these and many other sacred sites across the U.S. and world, including Indianapolis sites.

Sacred Places builds upon the success of other Children's Museum of Indianapolis exhibitions that have focused on religion or have included religion as an important theme. In 2015, the museum collaborated with National Geographic to create Sacred Journeys, a temporary exhibit funded by Lilly Endowment that explored religious and spiritual pilgrimages. Religious themes also have been addressed in the museum's permanent exhibit, The Power of Children: Making a Difference, as well as its rotating global cultures exhibit, Take Me There.

Sacred Places is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment through its national Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiatives. The aim of the initiative is to improve the public understanding of religion and thus foster greater knowledge of and respect for diverse religious traditions.

"The Endowment has awarded grants to more than 40 cultural institutions across the country to undertake projects that help their visitors gain understanding about and appreciation for the beliefs and practices of diverse religious traditions," said Christopher L. Coble, Lilly Endowment's vice president for religion. "The Children's Museum is a leader among these efforts. We're pleased that this new exhibition will help children and families learn about important religious sites and those who find them sacred."

Reflection Encouraged

As visitors explore Sacred Places, they are invited to consider the nature of sacred places and reflect on sacred places in their own lives.

What makes a place sacred?

Do you have a sacred place?

Why do people go to sacred places?

What do people do or experience in sacred places?

Why is your sacred place important to you?

How can we learn from sacred places?

Museum actor-interpreters will portray photojournalists using captivating imagery and objects to facilitate inquiry and conversation that connect families to the sacred places in the exhibit. Daily programs will offer additional opportunities for families to gain a deeper understanding of how people use these sites and forge personal and tangible connections.

Real Stories of Faith in Sacred Places

At the center of Sacred Places are the stories of young people who are virtual guides to six of the more than two dozen sacred sites featured in the exhibition.

Bangkok, Thailand (Buddhism)- Samanera Natthapol Duangjampa (Kaew), a Buddhist monk-in-training, will help visitors as they explore Wat Arun, one of the most remarkable temples in Thailand. He details his daily routine, which includes morning and evening chants in the prayer space and collection of food offerings throughout the community.

"The Buddha teaching is something incredible," said Samanera Natthapol Duangjampa (Kaew). "It's something natural, nothing complicated. He taught us to be a nice person, observe the precepts and always think about other people positively, and don't harm others. That's all. His teaching is so simple."

Madaba, Jordan (Christianity) – Jude Anton Twal's story about her sacred place - The Beheading of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - will help visitors understand more about this Christian site in the heart of biblical holy lands. Jude takes pride in reading verses from the Bible and sharing lessons for the day. "When I come to church, it's the only place where I feel I can actually unburden myself," said Jude. "I can talk to God silently and He listens even though I'm not talking out loud. I'm talking in my mind, but there's actually someone in the receiving end that I can feel comfortable enough to share my problems with and that's why it feels calming to me."

Lalitpur, Nepal (Hinduism) - Shivesh Sharma, a member of the community who performs daily offerings known as puja at the Keshav Narayan Temple, will help families learn about Patan Durbar Square, a bustling area filled with a beautiful palace and 55 major Hindu temples. Each temple is dedicated to a deity. "Nitya means "daily," puja means "ritual," so it's like "daily ritual." It's like a morning ritual, we always have to perform morning rituals to every deity – like every goddesses' temples," said Shivesh.

Djenné, Mali (Islam) - Aïssata Djittéye will help visitors explore the Great Mosque in Djenné and learn about one of the most famous buildings on the continent of Africa, and the largest mud and brick structure on Earth. Aïssata organizes the girls in her neighborhood to help re-plaster the structure during a festive community event that takes place each year. They start at dawn and carry water from a nearby river to the mosque. That water keeps the mud soft enough to spread on the walls. "It is a great pleasure even in the simple fact of being a team leader is a great responsibility with all that comes with it," said Aïssata.

Willemstad, Curacao (Judaism) - Visitors will discover that Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue in Willemstad, Curaçao is the oldest continuous synagogue in the Americas. In this part of the experience, families will meet Nathan Levy Maduro, who sometimes leads Shabbat prayer services. Visitors also learn about the importance of community in the Jewish faith. "It is important that we continue doing this because we are the oldest living synagogue in the Western Hemisphere that has continuous services," said Nathan. "So, when I'm doing it, I'm essentially keeping that tradition going."

Rapa Nui, Chile (Rapa Nui indigenous spirituality) - Merahi Atam, will help families understand more about the iconic moai of this Pacific island community (also known as Easter Island) and reflect on the importance of ancestors in the spiritual traditions and daily life of Rapa Nui. Merahi honors the Moai, the ancestors embodied by the ancient stone statues. "We have to take care of nature, we have to take care of our culture, we have to take care of the people next to us, we have to take care of our families and ourselves so that it will last over time," said Merahi.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly Sr. and his sons, Eli and J. K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff, and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion, and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. A principal aim of the Endowment's religion grantmaking is to deepen the lives of Christians in the United States, primarily by supporting efforts that enhance the vitality of congregations and strengthen pastoral and lay leadership. Another aim is to improve public understanding of diverse religious traditions by supporting fair and accurate portrayals of the role religion plays in the United States and across the globe.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Instagram @childrensmuseum, TikTok@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM, and Facebook.com/childrensmuseum.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms Robinson, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3178095203, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis