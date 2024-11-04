New ez1095 2024 ACA Electronic Version Complies With IRS Efile Regulation, For Businesses and HR

Just released, ez1095 2024 ACA software supports in-house efile processing to accommodate companies with the new IRS efile regulation requirements. Test drive for up to 30 days with no obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New 2024 ez1095 ACA software complies with the IRS regulations requiring electronic filing by filers of 10 or more returns in a calendar year. Halfpricesoft.com states that 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms for the upcoming tax season have been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper or e file. ez1095 software can easily generate the XML documents to upload to the IRS site. The efile XML documents include 1095 forms and 1094 forms.
"The latest ez1095 2024 Affordable Care Act software is an excellent choice for saving time and money when processing and electronically filing forms, in-house." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 software offers new and seasoned clients a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus to make the software quick and easy to set up, utilize and comprehend. Priced at $295 for single installation to print and mail forms, $495 for the e file version for single installation and $695 for ACA IRS and State Electronic file for single installation.
Businesses that are required to file Form 1095C , 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this Affordable Care Act software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
The main features for ez1095 include but are not limited to :
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Network version available at additional cost
- Correct and Replace forms
-Roll data forward from previous year ez1095 software
ez1095 software is now compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners to streamline business management.
