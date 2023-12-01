New Ez1095 ACA Software Has Network Version For Remote Form Processing And is SSA Approved

The latest network version of 2023 ez1095 software is available as a desktop version for added security and is SSA approved for processing ACA forms from multiple offices. Visit halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation to test drive for up to 30 days.
MACON, Ga., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest ez1095 2023 network version (Affordable Care Act) software from Halfpricesoft.com released for growing companies that need more than one person processing the forms on different computers either remotely or in an office. The software is SSA approved and is a reliable, safe and secure desktop version.
"Latest ez1095 2023 ACA software is SSA approved and has been released as a network version for processing forms in multiple offices." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 prints 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms paper printing, pdf printing and efiling. The application has been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper, saving form costs.
Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and other Windows systems. Its quick data import feature saves customers valuable time and speeds up tax form filing.
Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
Efile Version includes-
Paper form print & PDF print
Generate XML eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction
Validate XML documents
Multi-user efile version includes-
All Single-user Efile version features
Network: Multiple users can share data if needed
ez1095 2023 Software IRS & State Efile Version
Paper form print & PDF print
Generate IRS XML eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction
Validate XML documents
Generate CA and DC eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction
Multiple users can share data if needed (additional cost)
ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single user print version (395.00 for single user efile version) (595.00 for IRS and state efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
