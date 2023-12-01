New Ez1095 ACA Software Has Network Version For Remote Form Processing And is SSA Approved

The latest network version of 2023 ez1095 software is available as a desktop version for added security and is SSA approved for processing ACA forms from multiple offices. Visit halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation to test drive for up to 30 days.

MACON, Ga., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest ez1095 2023 network version (Affordable Care Act) software from Halfpricesoft.com released for growing companies that need more than one person processing the forms on different computers either remotely or in an office. The software is SSA approved and is a reliable, safe and secure desktop version.

"Latest ez1095 2023 ACA software is SSA approved and has been released as a network version for processing forms in multiple offices." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.