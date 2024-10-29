New ezAccounting 2024-2025 Bundle Remains as Stand Alone Applications for Small Businesses

EzAccounting business and payroll software remains a stand alone application with small business owners in mind. Post this

EzAccounting has many unique features included in the low cost and high quality software. The software's graphical interface guides clients step-by-step through setting up all aspects of the software. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

EzAccounting is one of the least expensive application solutions for small to midsize businesses on the market. The main features include, but are not limited to:

Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders

Tracks income and expenses

Generates estimates, invoices and receipts

Prints checks and tracks transactions

Manages purchase orders and bill paying

Processes payroll checks for employees

Prints tax forms 941, 940, 943, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for W2 and W3 printing)

Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

Network version available

Check validation not required

Currently EzAccounting software is $159 for 2024 version and $199 for the combo 2024-2025 version (Regular price: $298) (single installations) Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:

About Halfpricesoft

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small to midsize US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com

