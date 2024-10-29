New ezAccounting 2024-2025 Bundle Remains as Stand Alone Applications for Small Businesses

New bundle 2024-2025 ezAccounting software benefits small business owners with a stand alone version for a fraction of the cost of other software on the market. Download at no obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has released a new 2024-2025 combo version of https://www.halfpricesoft.com/ac counting/accounting-software.asp [ ezAccounting business software __title__ Small to Midsize Businesses Accommodated with Bundle Version 2024-2025]to accommodate small to midsize companies. The application remains as a stand alone application for peace of mind and security purposes. This comprehensive software supports payroll processing as well as customized estimate, receipt, invoice, blank check printing. The application offers a plethora of features.
"EzAccounting business and payroll software remains a stand alone application with small business owners in mind," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com, "Currently halfpricesoft.com is offering a 2024-2025 bundle version for cost savings."
EzAccounting has many unique features included in the low cost and high quality software. The software's graphical interface guides clients step-by-step through setting up all aspects of the software. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
EzAccounting is one of the least expensive application solutions for small to midsize businesses on the market. The main features include, but are not limited to:
Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
Tracks income and expenses
Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
Prints checks and tracks transactions
Manages purchase orders and bill paying
Processes payroll checks for employees
Prints tax forms 941, 940, 943, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for W2 and W3 printing)
Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available
Check validation not required
Currently EzAccounting software is $159 for 2024 version and $199 for the combo 2024-2025 version (Regular price: $298) (single installations) Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About Halfpricesoft
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small to midsize US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
Share this article