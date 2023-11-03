New ezPaycheck 2023-2024 Bundle Software for Windows Has Manual Data Input For Mid-Year Payroll

Halfpricesoft.com has just released a bundle version for ezPaycheck 2023-2024 which accommodates manual YTD data easily. Please visit halfpricesoft.com for details and trial download.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year get an easy to follow guide on how to manually input YTD data. This YTD guide from Halfpricesoft.com is for clients who are ready to take the reins and run payroll, in-house effectively and less expensively.

"Halfpricesoft.com has added a guide on how to manually add YTD data using the newest ezPaycheck payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com