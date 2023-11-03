New ezPaycheck 2023-2024 Bundle Software for Windows Has Manual Data Input For Mid-Year Payroll

Halfpricesoft.com has just released a bundle version for ezPaycheck 2023-2024 which accommodates manual YTD data easily. Please visit halfpricesoft.com for details and trial download.
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year get an easy to follow guide on how to manually input YTD data. This YTD guide from Halfpricesoft.com is for clients who are ready to take the reins and run payroll, in-house effectively and less expensively.
"Halfpricesoft.com has added a guide on how to manually add YTD data using the newest ezPaycheck payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to h https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
Business owners searching for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can now utilize this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either Windows or MAC for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation or risk.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
