New EzPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Several Unique Features To Compensate Staff With Vacation Pay

The enhanced version of ezPaycheck 2024 business software offers employers across the US multiple vacation and sick pay options to pay staff. Get the details and trial version at halfpricesoft.com.

DAYTONA, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tackle the task of paying staff with the multitude of unique pay rate options included in the updated ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. EzPaycheck has made it easy to handle vacation, holiday and leave pay effortlessly.

ezPaycheck payroll software is the easy-to-use and flexible payroll tax solution for US businesses. It handles paychecks by hourly rate, salary, shift rate, commissions, tips, pay-by-piece, pay-by-load and more. It also prints paychecks on blank stock and pre-printed checks.