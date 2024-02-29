New EzPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Several Unique Features To Compensate Staff With Vacation Pay

The enhanced version of ezPaycheck 2024 business software offers employers across the US multiple vacation and sick pay options to pay staff. Get the details and trial version at halfpricesoft.com.
DAYTONA, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tackle the task of paying staff with the multitude of unique pay rate options included in the updated ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. EzPaycheck has made it easy to handle vacation, holiday and leave pay effortlessly.
ezPaycheck payroll software is the easy-to-use and flexible payroll tax solution for US businesses. It handles paychecks by hourly rate, salary, shift rate, commissions, tips, pay-by-piece, pay-by-load and more. It also prints paychecks on blank stock and pre-printed checks.
Below is the guide on how to handle paychecks for employees who are paid at different rates for vacations and holidays:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/paycheck-holiday-vacation.asp
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com invite employers to download and test drive ezPaycheck 2024 software for easy in house processing paychecks with vacation or sick time." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.
The easy to use and inexpensive graphical interface allows customers to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941, and new 943 forms all within one software application. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for further details and trial version.
Features included in the latest ezPaycheck 2024 payroll software:
- Supports differential pay rates within the company
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, and new 943
W2 and W3 (Copy A pre-printed forms required)
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network version for multiple users (additional cost)
-Supports vacation, sick pay, leave and other
Priced at $149.00 per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for all US businesses. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected]
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com
Share this article