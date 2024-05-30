New ezPaycheck works With ezACH Software To Process Unlimited Paychecks And Miscellaneous Checks

The latest 2024 ezPaycheck integrates with ezACH direct deposit software seamlessly to eliminate check costs, timely deposits and greater security. Post this

ezPaycheck is $149.00 for a single installation (per calendar year) We are inviting customers to download and test it for up to 30 days to confirm compatibility before purchase. Download today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Benefits to using ezACH Direct Deposit with ezPaycheck:

Increased security: Direct deposit will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or damaged checks.

Quicker access to funds: ezACH Direct deposit with ezPaycheckensures that funds are available in accounts immediately, giving quicker access to money.

Go Green : Direct deposit with ezPaycheck eliminates the need for paper checks and reduces the environmental impact of paper waste.

Time-saving: Direct deposit and ezPaycheck together saves time for both employers and employees. Employees don't have to go to the bank to deposit paychecks, and employers don't have to spend time preparing and distributing paper checks.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

