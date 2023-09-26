New ezW2 2023 Application Integrates Well With ezPaycheck Payroll Software From Halfpricesoft.com

The latest ezW2 2023 application released will integrate with ezPaycheck and also print Form 1099-NEC. Tweet this

"The latest ezW2 2023 application released will integrate with ezPaycheck and also print Form 1099-NEC," Explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com

Businesses, Entrepreneurs and HR staff can test the demo versions for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp with no cost or obligation. TRIAL appears on forms until the product key is purchased. All data entered in the trial version will remain. No adding data twice.

The main features included in the latest version include, but are not limited to:

The latest 2023 ezW2 will print Form 1099-NEC.

The white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies. ezW2 can print 1099 NEC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC copy A and 1096

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one

for customers to enter the data one by one ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8 and Windows 7.

Designed with novice filers in mind, ezW2 tax preparation software is inexpensive and reliable and easy to use. Starting at $49.00 for a single installation (print form version). Download ezW2 2023 software for up to 30 days at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com