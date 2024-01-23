New ezW2 2023 Software Offers E-file Feature For Processing Forms 1099 NEC and W2, Quickly

ezW2 2023 tax preparation software caters to businesses with the seamless efile features for processing W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms. Potential customers can try the software before purchase at halfpricesoft.com.
BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com caters to business owners new to efiling forms W2 and 1099 with newest 2023 ezW2 tax preparation software. Clients that have never had to process W2 tax forms can easily prepare and efile W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms with greater peace of mind.
Important Notice: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as Forms W-2 or 1099), beginning January 2024. If businesses file 10 or more informational returns, the forms must be filed electronically unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption. First time E-filers must have a User ID to efile.
"ezW2 2023 Software gives employers new to the efile process peace of mind with no cost customer support for software questions." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
ezW2 software developers believe business tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. The software was engineered in this W2 and 1099 software for business owners who are not professional accountants or payroll tax experts.
Starting at 49.00 for the print and mail version (efile, PDF and Network version additional cost), customers can test compatibility before purchase download at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
Unique features of ezW2 software for small to large companies include but are not limited to:
- ezW2 software can print all W2 and W3 forms on white paper to cut costs on pre-printed forms. The black and white substitute form of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved.
- ezW2 software will print the recipient copies in 4-up format to help customers cut costs on white paper.
- ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper.
- ezW2 Software can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut costs on red forms.
- ezW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.
- Data import features included in Enterprise version.
- Available in efile and PDF file format for only $99.00 to customers needing to print and file quickly.
Preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W2 tax forms is no longer frustrating for small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to download the ezW2 application today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
