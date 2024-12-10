New Fama Research Finds Alarming Trends in Influencer Misconduct: 47% Pose Reputational Risks to Brands

"Brands today operate in a high-stakes environment where one influencer's misstep can undo years of hard-earned trust and credibility," said Ben Mones, CEO of Fama. Post this

Alarmingly, 12% of flagged influencers were found to have 50 or more instances of problematic content, underlining the urgent need for enhanced due diligence in influencer partnerships.

"Brands today operate in a high-stakes environment where one influencer's misstep can undo years of hard-earned trust and credibility," said Ben Mones, CEO of Fama. "Our research shows that half of all influencer partnerships are at risk due to misconduct. By leveraging behavior intelligence, brands can protect their reputation while still harnessing the immense power of influencer marketing."

This groundbreaking report is the first to provide an in-depth analysis of influencer misconduct trends at scale, leveraging insights from thousands of screenings across diverse social media platforms. The report also sheds light on the most common types of influencer misconduct, including trolling, sexual content, and intolerance, and offers actionable strategies for mitigating these risks.

As brands navigate the evolving landscape of influencer marketing, with insights from The State of Influencer Misconduct 2024, businesses can safeguard their reputation while maximizing the impact of their influencer partnerships.

