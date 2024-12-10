New Fama Research Finds Alarming Trends in Influencer Misconduct: 47% Pose Reputational Risks to Brands

This is the first in-depth analysis of influencer misconduct trends at scale and their potential for impact on brand risk. Leveraging insights from thousands of influencer screenings across diverse social media platforms, Fama found that 47% of influencers engaged in some form of misconduct. Alarmingly, 12% of flagged influencers had 50 or more instances of problematic content, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced due diligence in influencer partnerships. The report also highlights the most common types of influencer misconduct, including trolling, inappropriate sexual content, and intolerance. With billions of dollars spent annually on influencer marketing, this is a must-read for brands.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fama Technologies, the leader in online screening, today unveiled the first of its kind research report on The State of Influencer Misconduct 2024. As influencer marketing surges to a $24 billion industry, the report highlights the growing risks of influencer misconduct and its impact on brands worldwide.
The research, based on thousands of influencer screenings conducted between January and August 2024, revealed that nearly 47% of influencers engaged in behaviors that posed significant reputational risks to brands. These behaviors include intolerance, trolling, violence, and other forms of misconduct.
Alarmingly, 12% of flagged influencers were found to have 50 or more instances of problematic content, underlining the urgent need for enhanced due diligence in influencer partnerships.
"Brands today operate in a high-stakes environment where one influencer's misstep can undo years of hard-earned trust and credibility," said Ben Mones, CEO of Fama. "Our research shows that half of all influencer partnerships are at risk due to misconduct. By leveraging behavior intelligence, brands can protect their reputation while still harnessing the immense power of influencer marketing."
This groundbreaking report is the first to provide an in-depth analysis of influencer misconduct trends at scale, leveraging insights from thousands of screenings across diverse social media platforms. The report also sheds light on the most common types of influencer misconduct, including trolling, sexual content, and intolerance, and offers actionable strategies for mitigating these risks.
As brands navigate the evolving landscape of influencer marketing, with insights from The State of Influencer Misconduct 2024, businesses can safeguard their reputation while maximizing the impact of their influencer partnerships.
