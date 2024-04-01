New Family-owned Business, JoNa's, Offers Quality Outdoor Furniture Showroom

"The first question people always asked," Kelly notes, "was 'Can I see this furniture in person? I want to sit in it and try it out!' Our new showroom allows this to happen! Post this

Wanting to share their discovery with the local community, the Kuzma's joined the Finch™ family of retailers and launched the company, selling and delivering the furniture and building a clientele of satisfied customers. "The first question people always asked," Kelly notes, "was 'Can I see this furniture in person? I want to sit in it and try it out!'" The first six years required creativity solutions, as the Kuzmas partnered with local businesses to display items or small sets, but the lack of a showroom was a challenge. The new retail space allows customers to see a variety of seating options, dining sets, fire pits, and side pieces that will enable them to visualize their outdoor living space. The furniture is fully customizable and comes in an array of colors and styles. Backed by a 20-year residential warranty, this offers a truly long-term, quality solution for spending quality time outside.

JoNa's Outdoor Furniture Co. was named in lasting memory of the Kuzma's twin daughters, Josie and Nadia, and is a proud supporter of the Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation.

