New Family-owned Business, JoNa's, Offers Quality Outdoor Furniture Showroom

FREDERICK, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A local couple has recently opened JoNa's Outdoor Furniture Co., offering high-quality, fully customizable, poly outdoor furniture, in downtown Frederick. Located at 217 W. Patrick St., the showroom is currently open Thursday through Sunday with regular hours and available by appointment Monday through Wednesday. Anyone interested in learning more about all-weather, low maintenance, eco-friendly furniture is welcome to stop in to view the many options available for updating an outdoor living space.
The idea for JoNa's came about on the front porch of Tom & Kelly Kuzma in 2018 as the couple chatted and searched for durable outdoor furniture that would provide a comfortable solution for their young family to spend quality time together outside. Their search ended in the heart of Amish country in Pennsylvania, where they discovered Finch™, a manufacturer that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern sustainable material to create beautiful, low-maintenance, resilient outdoor furniture.
Wanting to share their discovery with the local community, the Kuzma's joined the Finch™ family of retailers and launched the company, selling and delivering the furniture and building a clientele of satisfied customers. "The first question people always asked," Kelly notes, "was 'Can I see this furniture in person? I want to sit in it and try it out!'" The first six years required creativity solutions, as the Kuzmas partnered with local businesses to display items or small sets, but the lack of a showroom was a challenge. The new retail space allows customers to see a variety of seating options, dining sets, fire pits, and side pieces that will enable them to visualize their outdoor living space. The furniture is fully customizable and comes in an array of colors and styles. Backed by a 20-year residential warranty, this offers a truly long-term, quality solution for spending quality time outside.
JoNa's Outdoor Furniture Co. was named in lasting memory of the Kuzma's twin daughters, Josie and Nadia, and is a proud supporter of the Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation.
