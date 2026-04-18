New FCA-Authorised Credit Broker Gemini Launches to Bridge the UK's Small Loans Gap

"We are proud to be launching a product that genuinely puts the customer first, backed by FCA regulation and consumer protections that people deserve." Post this

Filling a Gap the High Street Won't Touch

Despite rising demand for smaller, accessible loans, every major UK high-street bank, including HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, and Santander, sets the minimum personal loan amount at £1,000. Data published by the Financial Conduct Authority shows the average short-term loan taken out in the UK is approximately £250, a product that mainstream lenders structurally do not offer.

Gemini starts from £100.

The platform connects a single application to a carefully selected panel of FCA-regulated specialist lenders, covering five distinct product areas: small loans, payday loans, short-term loans, bad credit payday loans, and same day loans. All products are governed by the FCA's price cap for high-cost short-term credit, meaning interest is limited to 0.8% per day, default fees are capped at £15, and consumers will never repay more than double the original amount borrowed.

Gemini is a credit broker, not a lender, and charges no fees to borrowers at any stage.

Free Financial Guidance - No Sign-Up Required

Alongside its lending products, Gemini launches with a library of 28 free financial guides covering borrowing, credit scores, debt management, money management, benefits entitlements, and financial difficulty. Written in plain English and requiring no registration to access, the guides represent a significant investment in financial education for the consumers Gemini serves.

Topics include how to budget, how to improve your credit score, what a CCJ means for your finances, how to deal with debt collectors, and how to build an emergency fund, among others.

What Gemini Offers Consumers

Loans from £100 to £5,000 over 1 to 36 months

Instant eligibility decision via soft credit search, no impact on credit score

Same day funding via the UK Faster Payments Service, operating 24/7

Bad credit considered - decisions based on current affordability, not credit history alone

Zero broker fees - completely free to use

28 free financial guides - no sign-up required

Full FCA price cap protection on every loan arranged

Spokesperson Quote

Mark Scott, Company Director at Gemini, said:

"We built Gemini because there is a very real and largely ignored gap in the UK lending market. When someone needs £200 for an emergency car repair, their bank will tell them the minimum they can borrow is £1,000. That is not a solution, it is a problem that leaves people with nowhere to turn.

"Gemini exists to fill that gap properly: with regulated products, complete transparency, and no fees. But we also wanted to do something more than just match people with loans. Our free guides library is designed to give people the financial knowledge to make better decisions, whether that means taking a loan, or realising they don't need one.

"We are proud to be launching a product that genuinely puts the customer first, backed by FCA regulation and consumer protections that people deserve."

About Gemini

Gemini is a trading name of Swift Money Limited, an FCA-authorised and regulated credit broker (FCA Reference: 738569, Company Number: 07552504). Based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Gemini connects UK consumers with a panel of FCA-regulated specialist lenders offering short-term finance from £100 to £5,000. Gemini charges no fees to borrowers and is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO Registration: ZA069965).

Website: gemini.co.uk FCA Register: register.fca.org.uk (Ref: 738569) Registered Office: Hamill House, 112-116 Chorley New Road, Bolton, BL1 4DH Telephone: 0330 088 2359

Notes to Editors

Gemini is a credit broker, not a lender, and does not make credit decisions

All loans arranged through Gemini are subject to the FCA's price cap for high-cost short-term credit

Representative APR: 79.5% variable. Min APR 48.1%, Max APR 1721%. Terms from 1 to 36 months

Representative example: £1,000 borrowed over 18 months at £89.22/month. Total repayable £1,605.96. Fixed interest rate 59.97% per annum. 79.5% APR variable

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help, visit moneyhelper.org.uk

High-resolution brand assets and additional background information available on request

Press contact: Gemini / Swift Money Limited: [email protected], 0330 088 2359

Media Contact

Mark Scott, Swift Money Limited, 44 0330 088 2359, [email protected], https://www.Gemini.co.uk

SOURCE Swift Money Limited