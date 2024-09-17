New Feature Boosts Educators' Assessment in Multiple Forms of Literacy Progress in Reading Eggs Platform

"Our commitment to educators is to continuously enhance their experience on our platform by improving the user interface and addressing their feedback." Post this

"The push for this change came directly from teachers who sought an easier way to view the authentic texts their students were reading while reviewing their progress," said Allison Ireland, Director of Product at 3P Learning. "We met this request head on and immediately began working to integrate this feature into the platform. Our commitment to educators is to continuously enhance their experience on our platform by improving the user interface and addressing their feedback."

The addition comes amid ongoing debate among education thought leaders over the overall effectiveness of the Science of Reading and the idea that real-world texts and phonics-based lessons are mutually exclusive teaching methods. By allowing educators to listen to students' reading recordings and view the exact texts being read, Reading Eggs enables educators to assess progress in both decoding and authentic texts simultaneously.

Reading Eggs, which meets Level III ESSA requirements, offers an engaging learning experience based on the five pillars of reading. This approach builds foundational literacy skills crucial for early learners to become engaged, successful readers, as well as motivated students in all areas of learning. With tailored content for different age groups and skill levels, Reading Eggs creates personalized learning pathways based on students' placement test results.

