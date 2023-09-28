New Feature Enhancements Make SutiProcure Even More Versatile

SutiSoft is excited to introduce a new version of its flagship product, SutiProcure, featuring significant upgrades aimed at streamlining the procurement process.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The enhanced functionalities empower users with enhanced flexibility, enabling them to effortlessly customize list pages, update purchase order details, and efficiently manage requisition editing and approval.
Some of the new features include:
GL Code Association
Cost codes can be categorized into parent and child codes, with the selection of a parent cost code, the corresponding child codes will be automatically populated when creating a requisition.
Layout Customization
SutiProcure provides support for various layouts on summary pages, allowing users to choose their preferred layout for each page and customize columns by adding or removing them as needed.
Edit Purchase Order Details
Purchase order details can be modified even after they have been sent for approval. When such changes are made, the related requisition will be returned to a pending status.
Edit & Approve Purchase Requisition
Users now have the option to update the requisition details and approve it from the edit summary page.
SutiSoft continues to add new features to SutiProcure which improve the operational efficiency and user experience.
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/sutiprocure/
SOURCE SutiSoft Inc
Share this article