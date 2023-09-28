New Feature Enhancements Make SutiProcure Even More Versatile

"Excellent product - Excellent service' SutiSoft has saved our company time & money with an easy to use platform. The service that we have received has been exceptional!" Jessica Seaholm Operations Administrator SmartRGSoftware Tweet this

GL Code Association

Cost codes can be categorized into parent and child codes, with the selection of a parent cost code, the corresponding child codes will be automatically populated when creating a requisition.

Layout Customization

SutiProcure provides support for various layouts on summary pages, allowing users to choose their preferred layout for each page and customize columns by adding or removing them as needed.

Edit Purchase Order Details

Purchase order details can be modified even after they have been sent for approval. When such changes are made, the related requisition will be returned to a pending status.

Edit & Approve Purchase Requisition

Users now have the option to update the requisition details and approve it from the edit summary page.

SutiSoft continues to add new features to SutiProcure which improve the operational efficiency and user experience.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

