New feature film made entirely with AI tools explores the strangeness of dreams

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filmmaker Zeb Haradon has just completed his latest project, The Eternal Recurrence (2023). This experimental film, crafted using advanced text-to-video and image-to-video generative AI tools, offers a unique blend of surreal dreams and the monotonous reality of one character's professional and domestic life.

The Eternal Recurrence follows Jim, a protagonist whose vivid dreams form a stark contrast to his mundane waking life. The film, which can also be viewed as a collection of standalone shorts, navigates through Jim's warped memories, violent fantasies, and existential regrets, juxtaposed against his unremarkable daily routine.

Director Zeb Haradon, a native of Corning, New York, now living in Seattle, Washington, has a history in filmmaking and writing. His first film, Elevator Movie (2004), is a surreal tale in which two people spend months trapped in an elevator, and received acclaim at various film festivals. His documentary, Waiting For NESARA (2005), explores a UFO cult with surprising contemporary relevance.

The Eternal Recurrence began as a dream journal Haradon started in 1992, eventually evolving into a feature-length script by 2007. However, the script remained untouched for 15 years until the advent of AI video tools made the project feasible. These tools allowed for the creation of the dreamlike visuals that define the film's aesthetic, with Haradon remarking that the imperfections of AI technology perfectly captured the surreal nature of dreams. Haradon used image/text-to-video platforms like MidJourney, Pika, and Runway, and the text-to-speech app ElevenLabs to create and animate the imagery.

The film's title, "The Eternal Recurrence," draws inspiration from Nietzsche's concept of eternal recurrence and is used as a metaphor for the repetitive nature of Jim's dreams and life. This theme of cyclical existence and recurring regrets is central to the film's structure. With The Eternal Recurrence, Haradon not only showcases his innovative use of AI in filmmaking but also provides a glimpse into the future of cinematic storytelling.

The Eternal Recurrence is a must-watch for those interested in the intersection of technology and art, offering a unique cinematic experience that challenges traditional storytelling methods.

About Zeb Haradon: Zeb Haradon is a director and author based in Seattle, Washington. In addition to his movies, he has published a number of books. His latest book, The Disposable Soma, follows the 2164 presidential election, in which a candidate chooses a genetically enhanced parrot as his running mate.

2-minute trailer for The Eternal Recurrence: https://youtu.be/tBQUEBpVy0E

https://twitter.com/zebharadon

https://www.zebharadon.com/

