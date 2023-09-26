New Features Enhance Employee Classification and Profile Management in SutiHR

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use cloud-based online business management solutions, announces updates to the Personnel and Organization modules within SutiHR. These new features help HR Administrators easily categorize and identify employees for their unique qualities, skills, and contributions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest additions to SutiHR empower HR Administrators to efficiently organize employee documents, rename or delete documents, and create company news with recurring notification emails.

These new features include: