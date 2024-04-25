New Features in SutiHR Make Employee Meetings and Time Off Management Easier

SutiSoft Inc., a prominent supplier of user-friendly cloud-based solutions for online business management, reveals enhancements to the Time Management and My HR modules of SutiHR, along with updates to its Mobile App.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiHR enables users to quickly create various one-on-one meetings, such as business meetings, sales meetings, exit interviews, performance feedback sessions, and goal/task status meetings. Employees can easily track upcoming and past meetings. Along with that dotted line managers have more control over the time management of their subordinates. They can adjust or cancel approved and taken time off requests, and approve or reject timesheets for their subordinates.
These new features include:
- The latest addition is the meetings feature, empowering users to swiftly set up impactful one-on-one meetings with ease. Users gain the ability to schedule recurring meetings, access upcoming and past meetings, and cancel them as necessary. The solution now displays the employee's time off details on the timesheet approval page. This helps HR Admins/Managers to be informed about employees' time off when approving their timesheets.
- The solution now allows dotted line managers to adjust or cancel approved and taken time off requests, and approve or reject timesheets for their subordinates.
- The Unassigned Time Off Types report has been added to the Time Management reports. HR Administrators can generate the report and view the unassigned time off types for employees.
- When a user attempts to clock in or out from an unauthorized location, the mobile application will now show their current location along with the authorized work location(s). Users can view and navigate to their authorized work location and submit their clock in or out entries.
- The solution now displays the timesheets of all employees for the current pay period.
- The Shift Audit Log in Work Shift Templates allows HR Administrators to track any changes made to a shift template, including details on when and by whom the changes were made.
- When creating or updating a time off type, HR Administrators can now define an approval workflow for it. The selected approvers in the approval workflow will receive the approval requests when employees apply for that specific time off type.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/hr-software/
SOURCE SutiSoft Inc
Share this article