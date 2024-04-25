New Features in SutiHR Make Employee Meetings and Time Off Management Easier

SutiSoft Inc., a prominent supplier of user-friendly cloud-based solutions for online business management, reveals enhancements to the Time Management and My HR modules of SutiHR, along with updates to its Mobile App.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiHR enables users to quickly create various one-on-one meetings, such as business meetings, sales meetings, exit interviews, performance feedback sessions, and goal/task status meetings. Employees can easily track upcoming and past meetings. Along with that dotted line managers have more control over the time management of their subordinates. They can adjust or cancel approved and taken time off requests, and approve or reject timesheets for their subordinates.

These new features include: