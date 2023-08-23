New Features in SutiHR Streamline Creation and Management of eSignature Documents

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use cloud-based online business management solutions, announces updates to the Documents and Recruitment modules within SutiHR. These latest features of the solution help HR Administrators create custom eSignature documents with placeholders which include information from the Personnel and Recruitment modules. The eSignature Editor can assist users in creating unique templates for various documents, including job offer letters, interview schedule letters, or event invitations.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The integration of SutiHR and SutiDMS enables businesses to automate the entire document management process, allowing users to easily access documents created in SutiDMS without logging into that separate solution.
These new features include:
- SutiDMS is now integrated with SutiHR. This integration allows users to view documents created within SutiDMS without needing to log into that solution.
- HR Administrators can create a document within SutiHR with placeholders which include information from the Personnel and Recruitment modules. These placeholders are automatically filled with the corresponding data when the document is used.
- When assigning a document to signers, HR Administrators can now choose to make attaching documents either mandatory or non-mandatory for the signers.
- HR Administrators can now send eSignature documents to multiple employees at once.
- HR Administrators can now send reminder emails to all employees regarding documents that still need to be viewed and/or eSigned.
- When creating eSignature documents, HR Administrators can now define the maximum and minimum number of documents that a signer can upload as attachments.
- HR Administrators can now create custom auto-fill fields which are shown when creating an eSignature document and/or job offer.
- HR Administrators can now assign multiple resume screening questionnaire templates to a candidate.
- When scheduling interviews for a candidate, HR administrators can now assign the same interview type multiple times, even if one has already been scheduled.
