New Features in SutiHR Streamline Creation and Management of eSignature Documents

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use cloud-based online business management solutions, announces updates to the Documents and Recruitment modules within SutiHR. These latest features of the solution help HR Administrators create custom eSignature documents with placeholders which include information from the Personnel and Recruitment modules. The eSignature Editor can assist users in creating unique templates for various documents, including job offer letters, interview schedule letters, or event invitations.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The integration of SutiHR and SutiDMS enables businesses to automate the entire document management process, allowing users to easily access documents created in SutiDMS without logging into that separate solution.

These new features include: