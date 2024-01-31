New Features in SutiHR Streamline Resume Management and Enhance Recruitment Accuracy

Lots of things can be done in this platform "I have used it and like it. You can have pretty much all your information, culture, recruiting, and payroll in one platform. It is the best for the use we want it." Lorena R. HR Manager Chemicals Industry Post this

For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/hr-software/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.