New Features in SutiHR Streamline Resume Management and Enhance Recruitment Accuracy

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use cloud-based online business management solutions, announces updates to SutiHR's Recruitment and Personnel modules, and the Mobile App. The integration of resume parser technology boosts recruitment processes, empowering talent acquisition teams to work more efficiently as they identify the right talent for every job posting. AI-driven tools quickly analyze and evaluate resumes based on predefined criteria, such as skills and qualifications, to find potential matches for job postings.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These new features include:
- The Resume Parser assists HR Administrators in the automated importation of resumes into the SutiHR job application. This feature rapidly recognizes vital information such as the candidate's name, email, educational background, skills, and work experience, seamlessly aligning them with the designated fields within the application. HR Administrators can also update candidates' details while uploading resumes through the resume parser.
- HR Administrators can download and view documents uploaded by candidates through email.
- Letter Templates are now available in the Personnel module. By using these templates, HR Administrators can create documents including offer letters, employment contracts, termination notices, and other HR documents with placeholders. This enables the automatic insertion of personalized details such as employee names, addresses, dates and other personal information collected directly from the personnel record. After creation, HR Administrators can assign letter templates to employees and send them as needed.
- When importing employee details such as, education, dependents, EEOC, job profile history, active job profile, and compensation HR Administrators can now download and view both the imported file and the import status of each record. This allows the HR Administrator to check the upload for completeness.
- Managers can customize the way columns are arranged and displayed within the team records table.
- HR Administrators are alerted via email notification automatically whenever an employee creates a self-initiated training.
- The seamless incorporation of biometric authentication, specifically Face ID/Touch ID, into the SutiHR mobile app allows users to effortlessly log in using Face ID/Touch ID after an initial login using a username and password.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
