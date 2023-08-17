New Features Set to Further Improve your Procurement Experience

New features can help businesses have greater control and efficiency across the board through end-to-end procurement transformation while improving compliance.

Key Features

Requisition Expiry

Set the expiry period for the requisition template. Requisitions created using this template will expire after the configured expiry date.

Set Order Amounts

Administrators can configure the minimum order amount for each vendor. The solution will acknowledge requisitions with minimum order amounts.

Import Line Items

Line items from your device can be imported to SutiProcure without having to create them manually.

Shipping to Other Destinations

Users can now add other shipping destinations in addition to the default shipping address while creating a requisition.

Reports

SutiProcure allows filtering requisitions by departments, cost centers, users, and vendors based on the selected search criteria.

We'd love your feedback as we work on additional features. Please visit SutiProcure or call us at 650-969-SUTI(7884) for more information.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com