New Features within SutiHR Elevate Time Tracking and Recruitment Processes

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly, cloud-based online business management solutions, announce updates to the Time Management and Recruitment modules within SutiHR. The new Time Tracking features have been designed to streamline time off approval workflows, simplify timesheet approvals, and improve overall time tracking efficiency for businesses.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest additions to SutiHR Recruitment module, allows HR Administrators to directly move candidates into Pre-Onboarding from the Offers stage, bypassing the offer letter approval process for specific candidates within the Staging stage in the Hiring Pipeline.
These new features include:
Time Management:
- HR Administrators can now import timesheets with employees' project and activity details.
- HR Administrators now have the ability to send all pending timesheets for a specific period for approval simultaneously.
- HR Administrators can now define an approval workflow when creating or updating a time off type. Approval requests for the designated time off type will be sent to the chosen approvers within the defined workflow when employees submit their requests.
- HR Administrators can now specify which time off types each role (HR Admin, Manager, and/or Employee) is eligible to apply for.
- The solution now takes into account the chosen job titles on various days within the 'Days' tab. It then emails employees, providing details about open and available shifts open to them based on their job title.
- Business Unit Administrators can now track all changes related to Shift Scheduling setups within the business unit.
Recruitment:
- The solution currently shows any extra fields and unmapped documents linked to requisition approvers that were added during the creation of the request. Following the approval of the requisition, these supplementary fields and unmapped documents will be visible in the requisition.
- HR Administrators can move candidates directly into the Pre-Onboarding stage from the Offers stage in the Hiring Pipeline.
- In the Staging stage of the hiring pipeline, HR Administrators have the option to skip the approval process for the offer letter for specific candidates, if necessary.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
Media Contact
