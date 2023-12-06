New Features within SutiHR Elevate Time Tracking and Recruitment Processes

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly, cloud-based online business management solutions, announce updates to the Time Management and Recruitment modules within SutiHR. The new Time Tracking features have been designed to streamline time off approval workflows, simplify timesheet approvals, and improve overall time tracking efficiency for businesses.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest additions to SutiHR Recruitment module, allows HR Administrators to directly move candidates into Pre-Onboarding from the Offers stage, bypassing the offer letter approval process for specific candidates within the Staging stage in the Hiring Pipeline.

These new features include:

Time Management: