New Film "The Epic of Gilgamesh" uses generative AI to adapt the world's oldest book to film

SEATTLE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ambitious blend of ancient storytelling and modern technology, director Zeb Haradon unveils "The Epic of Gilgamesh," a film adaptation of the Ancient Mesopotamian work of literature. Utilizing artificial intelligence tools, this silent black and white movie breathes new life into one of humanity's oldest tales.

"The Epic of Gilgamesh" presents a fictionalized account suggesting the Ancient Mesopotamians possessed a primitive form of motion picture technology, with the narrative pieced together from supposed ancient film reels. The film follows Gilgamesh, the king of Uruk whose tyrannical reign leads to divine intervention and a series of epic adventures that challenge his understanding of friendship and mortality.

Crafted with a deep respect for the source material, Haradon translates the epic's fragmented narrative into a cinematic format. The movie is stylistically diverse, with each reel echoing different eras and genres of early cinema, from the works of German Expressionism to the fantastical scenes reminiscent of George Méliès. This structure mirrors the popular editions of Gilgamesh that can be found in bookstores, which are actually assembled from different versions written on fragmentary cuneiform tablets, many of which were written hundreds of years apart from authors that spoke different languages.

The film has two versions, an uncut version and a family-friendly version. It was made by first creating the images in the text-to-image tool MidJourney, then animating them using the image-to-video tools, Pika Labs and Runway.

Length: 79 minutes

Director Zeb Haradon, a native of Corning, New York, now living in Seattle, Washington, has a history in filmmaking and writing. His first film, Elevator Movie (2004), is a surreal tale in which two people spend months trapped in an elevator, and received acclaim at various film festivals. His documentary, Waiting For NESARA (2005), explores a UFO cult with contemporary relevance. Last year he completed his third feature, The Eternal Recurrence, which, like Gilgamesh, was also made using AI tools. He has been interested in the Epic of Gilgamesh for years, and his novel The Usurper King (in which Ted Bundy runs for president in 2016) is loosely based on the epic's structure.

