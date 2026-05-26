New Financial Lines Liability Vice President for Rockwood Programs

Financial institutions and banks are facing a crisis that puts them at risk for potential legal action. Rockwood Program's new Vice President, Financial Lines Kerry Ladouceur helps clients address their unique liability exposures.
CLAYMONT, Del., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockwood Programs is pleased to announce that Kerry Ladouceur has joined the organization as Vice President, Financial Lines.
In her new role, Ladouceur will lead the underwriting and management of Financial Institutions (FI) risks, with a focus on providing thoughtful risk analysis, tailored coverage solutions, and responsive service to retail and wholesale broker partners. She will play a key role in the continued growth and expansion of Rockwood's Financial Lines platform serving banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions nationwide.
Ladouceur brings more than a decade of experience underwriting complex Financial Institution risks, including Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, and Professional Liability. Prior to joining Rockwood Programs, she served as Senior Underwriter, Financial Institutions and Asset Management at Great American Insurance Group.
"Kerry's extensive experience underwriting complex Financial Institution risks is an asset for brokers and their clients," said Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President of Rockwood Programs. "Rockwood is looking forward to growing our Financial Lines professional liability program under Kerry's leadership."
Ladouceur expressed enthusiasm about joining the Rockwood team and helping expand the company's Financial Lines capabilities.
"I am excited to share that I've joined Rockwood Programs as Vice President, Financial Lines," said Ladouceur. "I'm looking forward to building strong broker relationships, developing creative solutions, and continuing to grow within the Financial Institutions and Professional Liability space alongside a talented team. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited for what's ahead. Looking forward to connecting with brokers, carriers, and industry partners as we continue to expand the platform."
Ladouceur earned her Juris Doctor degree from Western New England University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of Connecticut.
Rockwood Programs is a national insurance program administrator and wholesale brokerage specializing in professional and management liability solutions. Rockwood Programs has been serving the needs of Financial Institution clients since 2022, providing specialized insurance solutions and underwriting expertise designed to support the evolving needs of financial services organizations.
Media Contact
Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President, Rockwood Programs, 1 302-765-6001, [email protected], www.rockwoodinsurance.com
SOURCE Rockwood Programs
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