New Financial Lines Liability Vice President for Rockwood Programs

"Kerry's extensive experience underwriting complex Financial Institution risks is an asset for brokers and their clients. Rockwood is looking forward to growing our Financial Lines professional liability program under Kerry's leadership," said Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President of Rockwood Programs. Post this

Ladouceur brings more than a decade of experience underwriting complex Financial Institution risks, including Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, and Professional Liability. Prior to joining Rockwood Programs, she served as Senior Underwriter, Financial Institutions and Asset Management at Great American Insurance Group.

"Kerry's extensive experience underwriting complex Financial Institution risks is an asset for brokers and their clients," said Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President of Rockwood Programs. "Rockwood is looking forward to growing our Financial Lines professional liability program under Kerry's leadership."

Ladouceur expressed enthusiasm about joining the Rockwood team and helping expand the company's Financial Lines capabilities.

"I am excited to share that I've joined Rockwood Programs as Vice President, Financial Lines," said Ladouceur. "I'm looking forward to building strong broker relationships, developing creative solutions, and continuing to grow within the Financial Institutions and Professional Liability space alongside a talented team. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited for what's ahead. Looking forward to connecting with brokers, carriers, and industry partners as we continue to expand the platform."

Ladouceur earned her Juris Doctor degree from Western New England University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of Connecticut.

Rockwood Programs is a national insurance program administrator and wholesale brokerage specializing in professional and management liability solutions. Rockwood Programs has been serving the needs of Financial Institution clients since 2022, providing specialized insurance solutions and underwriting expertise designed to support the evolving needs of financial services organizations.

Media Contact

Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President, Rockwood Programs, 1 302-765-6001, [email protected], www.rockwoodinsurance.com

SOURCE Rockwood Programs