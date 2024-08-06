New Financing Solution Called Purpose Rounds™ Now Enable Startups to Mobilize Community Around Purpose

"Our mission as an institution is to help people align what they say they believe with what their money creates in the world... the idea that this integration of values and capital ought to be available to every person, regardless of how much they have to invest, is a justice issue in our eyes." Post this

The vision for creating a financing solution to help founders launch Purpose Rounds™ came from Mark Hubbard, General Partner at Renew VC: "Our mission as an institution is to help people align what they say they believe with what their money creates in the world, and one of the best ways to do that is investment in private companies and their founders. The idea that this integration of values and capital ought to be available to every person, regardless of how much they have to invest, is a justice issue in our eyes."

Renew VC has assisted founders who were looking for professional guidance or financial support to launch a fundraising campaign via a Purpose Round™ by overseeing the process, designing the story, paying the vendors, and working with the founder to raise anywhere from $1M to $100M, or more.

"The fundraising process is both expensive and complex. Founders may not have legal counsel on retainer, nor completely understand what an Edgarizer or a Blue Sky filer is – and that's completely okay; that's why we're here to help," said Kt McBratney, General Partner at Renew VC. "We do the heavy lifting so that founders can do what they do best – mobilize their community and scale their impact."

Examples of companies currently raising a Purpose Round™ include:

All Better Co. - Seeking to innovate the $428B personal care market, All Better Co. has reimagined how we treat bumps, bites, and bruises using proprietary plant-powered products that are safe for the whole family, and the environment.

personal care market, All Better Co. has reimagined how we treat bumps, bites, and bruises using proprietary plant-powered products that are safe for the whole family, and the environment. Mela Artisans - Working to preserve cultural heritage and support the $727B home goods market, Mela Artisans partners with more than 3,500 local artisans across India , Vietnam , and Indonesia to create a unique supply chain, consistent fair wages, and a global market for their goods.

Navroze Mehta, founder of Mela Artisans, says, "We're losing multi-generational, highly-skilled artisans each year because of a lack of meaningful distribution – which is what we've solved. In building a solution that truly celebrates heritage, we've built a strong community, making a Purpose Round™ the perfect way to allow our supporters to invest in our growth, and benefit in the upside."

Purpose Rounds™ have been established as both an alternative and complement to venture capital and private equity. Founders or investors who are looking to learn more are encouraged to get in touch via https://www.purposerounds.com/.

Purpose Rounds™ are strategic rounds of funding for women, historically excluded, and impact founders. By leveraging Regulation CF and Regulation A, Purpose Rounds™ allow startups to transform customers and communities into owners and advocates, while thoughtfully centering purpose. For more information, visit https://www.purposerounds.com.

