New First Edition Electricity Program from G-W Publisher Puts Knowledge to Work

"Electricity: Theory and Applications," by industry expert Eugene Silberstein, provides students with foundational electrical knowledge

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As students prepare for careers in electrical wiring, HVAC, manufacturing, and industrial maintenance, it is imperative that they develop a solid understanding of electricity, electrical components, and electronics. Educators have expressed a need for a new resource to help students obtain a complete understanding of electrical theory for on-the-job applications, while also improving math skills—often the biggest challenge for students.

G-W Publisher's new first edition title, "Electricity: Theory and Applications," is specifically designed to solve these issues. This textbook program, available in print and digital, helps students build confidence in their math knowledge, improve retention and problem-solving skills, and demonstrate the application of math in electrical careers.

Author Eugene Silberstein has been involved in building trades and career and technical education (CTE) for over 45 years, with 30 years in the classroom. Silberstein has authored more than a dozen textbooks covering a wide range of building science and CTE topics, tapping into his background and degrees in electrical engineering, economics, operations management, renewable/sustainable energy, and environmental systems.

"Electricity: Theory and Applications" is a textbook Silberstein has wanted to author for a long time, connecting his education with his real-world experience in electricity-related technical training education.

"The vision for 'Electricity: Theory and Applications' was to create a valuable educational resource for those who aspire to become an electrical industry professional, those who are currently employed in the industry, or those who simply want to learn about the exciting world of electricity," said Silberstein.

Highlights of the program include:

Heavy emphasis on electrical applications, with animations and videos that provide more thorough explanations of textbook concepts and a lab workbook that includes hands-on lab activities

In-depth math coverage, including animations that allow students to view narrated problem-solving examples

Numerous illustrations and wiring diagrams that support clear and simple presentations of concepts

Educators and students have a choice of print or digital, including videos, animations, and practice content. "Electricity: Theory and Applications" is designed to appeal to students at an introductory level, lowering the barrier of entry to technical trades programs. Silberstein's extensive industry expertise will provide students with actionable knowledge and skills for their future careers. Additionally, to build on these skills, G-W offers a full line of electrical resources for students continuing their journeys into technical careers.

