New Floof Dog Grooming Kit Helps Dog Lovers Trim and Groom their Furry Friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Floof® Dog Clippers for Grooming & Dog Nail Grinder, Professional Dog Grooming Kit provides a salon-like experience for pets. The dog grooming kit is all inclusive including the Floof dog clippers, Dog Nail Grinder, four clipper connect combs, scissors, comb, grooming waist bag and a 20V lithium-ion battery and power hub.

Today, with the average cost of dog grooming ranging from $30 to $90 per visit, the Floof Dog Grooming Kit can pay for itself in short order.

The portable Floof pet products are designed for comfort and control, making them easy to use for professional results. The dog grooming kit is powered by a 20V Powershare Freedom lithium-ion battery that's connects to a power hub. The power hub connects to the tool through a 4 ft. power cord that plugs into the tool. The battery recharges in 2 hours. This makes the grooming and grinding tools lightweight and easy to maneuver. Plus, the 20V battery is compatible with all Floof cordless products for cost savings and convenience.

The Floof dog clippers operate at two no-load speeds; 0-5000 rpm (Low) and 0-6000 rpm (High). At low speed, the clippers will run for up to 33 hrs. or 7.5 hrs. at high speed. The clippers are safe and reliable to use and are waterproof. The noise level of 50 dB is quieter than a cat's meow. The clippers handle light to medium coats.

When the battery is fully charged, it can do up to five shavings. The trimmer's dual blades facilitate efficient grooming and trimming. Four snap-in combs are included ranging from 3mm to 12mm and provide guidance while cutting hair. They are suitable for different dogs' coats and hairstyles.

The Floof Dog Nail Grinder is lightweight and allows users to trim dog nails like a pro. The grinder operates with variable-speed control 6000-9000 rpm. At low speed, the grinder will run for up to 29 hrs. or 5 hrs. at high speed. The grinder's durable diameter drum comes with three parts that are perfect for small, medium and large nails. Flanking the drum are two LEDs that help in illuminating the nail to avoid the quick for the pets safety and comfort.

The Floof Dog Clippers for Grooming & Dog Nail Grinder, Professional Dog Grooming Kit (FL900, $149.99) is available exclusively at Amazon. The dog grooming kit is covered by the Floof one-year limited warranty.

