New Florida DUI Law Imposes Criminal Charges for First-Time Breath DUI Test Refusals and Increases Penalties for DUI Manslaughter

Under existing statutes, anyone driving in Florida automatically consents to breath, blood, or urine tests if lawfully arrested for DUI. A first-time refusal results primarily in administrative penalties, specifically a one-year suspension of the driver's license, without criminal charges. A second-time refusal is criminalized as a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and an 18-month license suspension. Additionally, DUI Manslaughter with prior convictions was formerly classified as a second-degree felony, with a potential imprisonment of up to 15 years.

New Law (effective October 1, 2025):

Even a first-time refusal to take a DUI test after a lawful arrest will now be criminalized, classified as a second-degree misdemeanor, and punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, in addition to a one-year suspension of the driver's license. Prior DUI offenders involved in a DUI manslaughter case will face significantly harsher penalties, with such charges upgraded to first-degree felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison. Enhanced penalties also apply to related offenses, including vehicular and vessel homicide.

Adam Rossen, founding attorney of Rossen Law Firm, warns, "This law shifts significant power into the hands of prosecutors and judges, potentially increasing the pressure on first-time DUI defendants to plead guilty to avoid harsher penalties."

Attorney Adam Rossen, a former prosecutor turned renowned criminal defense attorney specializing in DUI defense, emphasizes the importance for Florida residents to understand the ramifications of this legislation fully. Previously, defendants faced tough decisions under pressure, often without access to legal counsel at the roadside. This law intensifies the situation, creating a critical need for informed decision-making long before a potential arrest occurs.

The consequences extend beyond the courtroom. "A DUI conviction can cost upwards of $30,000 to $40,000 over several years, creating financial and social barriers that linger long after the legal case concludes," adds Attorney Adam.

At Rossen Law Firm, the team is dedicated not only to defending cases but also to proactively educating the public. "Our goal is ensuring Floridians have 100% of the information necessary to make the best decisions for themselves," Attorney Adam Rossen explains. "Law enforcement often provides only a portion of the necessary information during DUI arrests, as permitted by the Implied Consent law. We're here to clarify the full picture."

With extensive experience successfully handling thousands of DUI cases, Rossen Law Firm is prepared to provide insightful, expert commentary on the practical implications of this new law.

