New Florida Media Offers Fresh Perspective for Modern Audience

We are building the company to deliver engaging storytelling for a modern audience. Post this

The owners said they anticipate a slow roll-out so that they can analyze audience response.

"Our top priority is quality content," said Doris Bloodsworth, an award-winning journalist and author. "No matter the medium, we want to share stories that matter and are sometimes overlooked or only told with surface details. We are not a political news outlet, although we will be reporting on local government and decision-makers along with stories about health, sports, business and other community news."

Sargeant, who has an impressive digital marketing background as a CMO for a large, Central Florida law firm, and has a successful track record with a variety of clients, said she is excited at the possibilities of the new company.

"We believe we will reach new audiences who are not getting their news from traditional sources," Sargeant said. "We know that college students, young professionals, parents and older adults have different interests and consume information differently. We are building the company to deliver engaging storytelling for a modern audience."

Both women say they realized that while they had different experiences, they shared similar values when it came to faith, family and community. Those conversations led to the launch of New Florida Media and a mission to help build a stronger, more connected community through trusted reporting of veteran journalists and the fresh perspective of today's digital creators.

About New Florida Media. New Florida Media LLC is a multimedia news organization based in Clermont, Fla. The company was founded by Jennifer Sargeant and Doris Bloodsworth who have a combined 26 years of experience in full-service communications. More at www.newfloridamedia.com.

Media Contact

Doris Bloodsworth, APR, New Florida Media, 1 407-797-9393, [email protected], www.newfloridamedia.com

SOURCE New Florida Media