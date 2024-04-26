New Food Inspection Software for Public Health Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's Food Inspection Software is designed for public health, restaurants and schools. The latest version broadens its range of food inspection functions and modules.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Inspection Software continues to be Inspect2go's flagship product. The latest version adds a broad range of capabilities. The software includes offline-capable mobile apps for Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface Pro or Android devices. Checklist items and regulatory codes are available for local, customer-specific and FDA (2017 and 2022) food codes. The product includes an inspection scheduler, reporting engine, database, permitting portal and other environmental health software modules. The system is hosted by Inspect2go and delivered as a turnkey, SaaS product with an annual maintenance fee and no up-front setup fee.
Food inspection software versions include retail food, mobile food, temporary food and customer-specific versions. Clients include public health agencies, environmental health departments, restaurants, universities and K-12 school districts.
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to government agencies. Products and services include online public web portals, online applications, online payments, permitting and licensing software, conversion of paper/manual processes to paperless/web-based solutions, data migration, cloud hosting, inspection applications and custom programming services to automate government agency workflows.
