New for Emerging Brands: Centric Visual Boards for SMB for Merchandising, Design, Product Development and Assortment Management

Small and medium-sized fashion, footwear and other fast-moving consumer goods companies still rely on manual ways of working to make strategic assortment decisions like using foam core boards for collections of photos/sketches, color swatches and material samples, along with spreadsheets, PDF's, PowerPoints and emails. This means hours/days/weeks spent assembling boards that quickly become outdated and lack product or historical data, preventing teams from delivering the well-curated assortments to meet consumer needs. For emerging or well-established brands, this can have a huge impact on their bottom line. Traditional PLM systems do not cover this territory.

Digital, visual assortment management is now possible with Centric Visual Boards for SMB. In addition to assortment management capabilities, Visual Boards for SMB features style development, line planning, collection management, supplier allocation, material forecasting and more. Emerging brands now have a platform that ensures consistent, accurate data sharing across teams, streamlined collaboration for quicker decisions and enhanced visibility to users. Designers, product developers, marketers and merchandisers are empowered to seamlessly create assortments, regardless of location.

Users quickly and effortlessly access past season product data and make informed decisions for upcoming products and entire collections. "Not only will customers have access to previous collections, but they can see how each item performed. This allows users to make quick, informed decisions in the moment, saving countless hours, while being digitally linked to other team members," says Humberto Roa, Vice President of Innovation at Centric Software.

The combination of the Visual Boards for SMB and Centric PLM also for SMB enhances collaboration, innovation and streamlines product development, transforming ideas into successful products. Views can be personalized, and team members have access to the same, consistent and accurate data. Companies gain full, real-time visibility into assortments and projects, plus save time with automated updates and fewer manual tasks.

"We are excited to offer the power of Centric Visual Boards to emerging brands," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "It incorporates the features that smaller but growing companies need. Together with Centric PLM for SMB, this offer is unique in the industry and gives companies a boost in efficiency that will accelerate their speed to market and positively impact their bottom line."

