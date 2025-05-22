New Forum Paper Highlights the Dire Need for Policy Reforms and Conservation Efforts

Protecting the Planet: A Vision for Environmental Reform

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) is pleased to announce the publication of its latest Forum Paper, W.W.L.D. - What Would the Lorax Do? The Dismantling of Environmental Protections Under Trump 2.0, authored by naturalist and environmental advocate Dr. Karen I. Shragg.

This thought-provoking work underscores the dangers posed by recent rollbacks in environmental protections, detailing their devastating impacts on both wildlife and natural ecosystems, and stresses the urgency of proactive measures to safeguard our environment amid ongoing challenges like climate change, habitat destruction, and pollution.

Key recommendations in the paper include passing impactful legislation such as H.R. 251 to mandate E-Verify and H.R. 1241 to end the visa lottery. Both initiatives, if passed, would greatly assist in curbing population growth nationwide.

Dr. Shragg's analysis highlights the critical challenges faced by endangered species and national parks as federal organizations, such as the National Park Service and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), experience severe funding cuts and layoffs. The paper points to worsening threats of climate-related droughts, invasive species, and pollution while advocating for a holistic approach to addressing the root cause of environmental degradation: overpopulation.

Positioning herself as a staunch advocate of wildlife and plant communities, Dr. Shragg notes: "Climate change threatens the stability of their interdependent world. Insects that metamorphose too early will not be there when the birds, frogs and bats need them. Rain that does not arrive at its usual time causes droughts, dries out the forests and threatens the animals that live there. Population growth leads to sprawl into delicate habitat areas, fragmenting land which then can no longer support the bigger wild mammals. Pollution comes from everything from mining to the new threat of microplastics in our industrialized world. Human-introduced invasive species, from European buckthorn to blackberry bushes and garlic mustard, destroy native plants and threaten the whole native food chain."

"Because unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not."

This quote, excerpted from The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss, resonates throughout this new Forum Paper, calling individuals, policymakers, and environmental advocates alike to take action before it is too late.

NPG encourages all stakeholders, from conservationists and policymakers to concerned citizens, to access the full paper at NPG.org and join the conversation around urgent environmental reform. Dr. Shragg's paper serves as both a wake-up call and an inspiration for the critical work needed to protect our planet and all its inhabitants.

