New Foundation Course for Enlightenment Presented by Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Begins Sunday, September 15, 2024

AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new six-week "AMI Meditation® Foundation Course for Enlightenment" will be taught by philosopher and Yoga Scientist Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), September 15 – October 20, 2024, Sunday evenings 6:30 to 8:30pm ET live on Zoom and at the AMI Home Center in Averill Park, New York. This time-tested, unique curriculum, clinically proven to reduce stress and burnout, offers practical, easy-to-use tools to transform harmful emotional energy into life-affirming optimism and creativity, and is open to the general public, and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide medical physicians, PAs and NPs 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, "Our modern American culture now faces a golden opportunity to go beyond its impoverished rigidity, superstition, blind customs and dogma to attain the spiritual and philosophical wealth necessary to solve all of life's challenges. Today, by learning to bring the world's oldest Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine into our 21st century lives, each of us can access and integrate intuitive Super Conscious Wisdom to establish greater personal security, creativity and peace of mind."
The Foundation Course syllabus incorporates the following components: a systematic procedure for a daily AMI Meditation practice, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle exercises, the use of breath and food as medicine, optimization of the Conscience, and the practical power of prayer. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.
Mr. Perlmutter's seminal book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® has been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
According to Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine pioneer Mark Pettus MD, "Mastery of the mind and consciousness IS the next frontier of well-being. Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum is a profoundly important bridge that connects modern quantum science with the world's ancient spiritual traditions."
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation, the journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for an email subscription.
