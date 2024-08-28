New Foundation Course for Enlightenment Presented by Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Begins Sunday, September 15, 2024

"The transformative goal of this course is Enlightenment—the personal experience of the highest Truth, and the desire to serve that eternal wisdom as a loving instrument in every relationship." – Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Post this

The Foundation Course syllabus incorporates the following components: a systematic procedure for a daily AMI Meditation practice, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle exercises, the use of breath and food as medicine, optimization of the Conscience, and the practical power of prayer. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.

Mr. Perlmutter's seminal book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® has been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

According to Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine pioneer Mark Pettus MD, "Mastery of the mind and consciousness IS the next frontier of well-being. Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum is a profoundly important bridge that connects modern quantum science with the world's ancient spiritual traditions."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation, the journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for an email subscription.

Robert Washington

60 Garner Road,

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518.674.8714

Fax: 518.674.8714

Media Contact

Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org

