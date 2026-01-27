New Foureyes Consent Management Passes 100-Vendor Milestone, Signaling Industry Standardization Around Dealer-Controlled Consent

"Consent Management helps ensure opt-out signals aren't trapped in vendor silos," said David Steinberg, CEO and founder of Foureyes. "One update flows through the system — helping everyone stay aligned and minimizing downstream risk." Post this

"The first thing most vendors say when we get on the phone is, 'We see the problem — this solution makes a ton of sense,'" said David Steinberg, CEO and founder of Foureyes. "Vendor teams want to do the right thing for their dealer partners, but engineering time is precious, and resources are always thin. Seeing so many prioritize participation has been overwhelmingly positive."

Consent Management acts as a coordination layer across a dealer's communication stack. Participating vendors can:

Check consent status before sending messages

Record updates when customers request to stop communications

Access a shared record that reflects the most recent, dealer-authorized preferences

"This isn't about adding another tool to the pile," Steinberg added. "It's about giving the automotive retail ecosystem a common layer vendors can standardize to — so dealers get consistency and vendors can move faster with confidence."

Consent Management is part of Foureyes Connect — the CDP+ built to unify dealership data and use it wherever and however dealers want. Key capabilities of Consent Management include:

Cross-vendor consent visibility with full audit trails

Real-time API access for vendors to check or submit consent statuses

Dealer-configurable CRM write-back rules by vendor, channel, or communication type

Free participation for vendors

"Consent Management helps ensure opt-out signals aren't trapped in vendor silos," said Steinberg. "One update flows through the system — helping everyone stay aligned and minimizing downstream risk."

See it for yourself with a private demo or visit Foureyes at the 2026 NADA Show, booth #2471W.

About Foureyes

Foureyes is a different kind of data platform for automotive. We help dealers and their partners operate from a single source of truth — making it easy to connect systems, activate data, and deliver better experiences across the customer journey. From lead capture to long-term follow-up, our CDP+ platform turns disconnected data into coordinated action.

Media Contact

Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io

SOURCE Foureyes