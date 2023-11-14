New Free YouTube Series on Wine Marketing to Help Wineries Grow Their Businesses

"Wineries that aren't on top of digital marketing are missing out on sales and consumer engagement," says Hammond. "It was clear that there was a huge need for a resource that could help marketers understand the principles, and then implement and measure them." Post this

Over the past several years, 5forests has fielded constant requests for help from marketers, who have been told to put an email or social media advertising campaign together, but who don't know where to start, much less how to measure the results.

"Wineries that aren't on top of digital marketing are missing out on sales and consumer engagement," says Hammond. "It was clear that there was a huge need for a resource that could help marketers understand the principles, and then implement and measure them."

Headtraining is a free weekly series, hosted by Polly Hammond, that offers a step-by-step guide to building a digital marketing campaign, including social media, email marketing, SEO and e-commerce. Viewers can dip in and out of topics as they need them.

Following an exciting start, 5forests' Headtraining YouTube series has just completed its first month, bringing a wealth of insightful content to its audience. This month, the series delved into a diverse range of topics, including effective strategies for marketing non-alcoholic beverages, the intricacies of building eco-friendly winery websites, and the best practices for wineries to enhance their email marketing efforts.

Upcoming topics will include:

Creating a winning digital marketing strategy

Using social media to market your winery

Creating compelling wine marketing content

Improving your winery's SEO

Setting up and running successful e-commerce campaigns

And more!

Headtraining is a valuable resource for wineries of all sizes, from small boutique wineries to large wineries with international distribution. The series is informative and engaging, and will give wineries the tools and resources to succeed in the digital world, and boost sales and engagement.

About 5forests

5forests is a globally-recognized digital marketing agency specializing in the wine, travel, and luxury sectors. With an emphasis on up-to-date industry expertise, we help brands navigate evolving trends and communicate complex ideas in a clear, straightforward manner. Our focus is on real, measurable results: boosting sales, increasing brand awareness, and keeping you tech-savvy. Whether your goals are local or global, we tailor strategies to help you meet and exceed them, all while upholding your values of sustainability and social responsibility. Learn more about how we drive growth and revenue for wine businesses at www.5forests.com.

For more information, contact Polly here: [email protected]

To learn more about Headtraining and to subscribe to the series, visit https://www.youtube.com/@5forests.

