New Freight Planning Product from StreetLight Introduces Industry's Most Up-to-Date and Comprehensive Truck Activity Insights

Industry-Leading Truck Metrics Released Just in Time to Power 2025 Statewide and Regional Freight Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StreetLight Data, Inc. (StreetLight), a subsidiary of Jacobs (NYSE: J) and the leading Big Data company providing insights into how people, goods, and services move, today launched its new Freight Planning product in collaboration with Altitude by Geotab. This offering accelerates and improves freight planning decisions with the industry's most robust truck activity data, available to StreetLight customers in minutes.

Using StreetLight's leading machine learning and data science, along with Altitude by Geotab's comprehensive commercial vehicle movement dataset with privacy-first and validated data, the product delivers actionable insights for agencies, businesses, and planners to power critical decision-making around freight movement. The product includes aggregate truck volumes and congestion metrics for all major roads on an easy-to-use platform, saving time and ensuring precision with comprehensive coverage. It delivers rich analytics to understand the 'why' behind truck activity, with data by weight, industry, route type, and more.

Available within the StreetLight InSight® application, planners can now contextualize truck activity with other modes of transportation, including personal vehicle, bike, and pedestrian metrics. The ability to compare the distribution of trucks to personal vehicles allows planners to see a more complete picture of travel patterns as an input for corridor planning, project prioritization, safety, signal timing, roadway design, and emissions modeling. In addition, understanding high-volume truck routes is critical for managing their outsized impact on the supply chain and economy.

"StreetLight gives planners in the public and private sectors reliable transportation metrics and analytics anytime, at their fingertips," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and Senior Vice President of Data & Digital: Transportation at Jacobs. "Whether for a Department of Transportation's bottleneck analysis, or for private sector site selection, we are excited to deliver this new, industry-leading Freight Planning product with validated truck volumes derived from Altitude by Geotab's top-tier commercial vehicle dataset early enough in the year to be used for 2025 planning. As medium- and heavy-duty trucking accounts for nearly a quarter of U.S. transportation greenhouse gas emissions, there's no better time to improve this impactful mode of transportation."

"By combining Altitude by Geotab's robust data and insights with StreetLight's advanced analytics, we're empowering decision-makers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date aggregate truck activity insights available, ultimately driving smarter, more efficient freight planning decisions, and empowering fleets with safer, more efficient roadways," said Mike Branch, Vice President of Data & Analytics at Geotab.

With StreetLight's Freight Planning product

Solve local and statewide challenges with insights into goods movement and freight bottlenecks.

TRUCK VOLUME AND SPEED

Understand segment-level truck movement patterns to measure capacity and optimize freight routes.

TRUCK WEIGHT CLASSIFICATIONS

Get data on light, medium, and heavy-duty truck class to enable infrastructure prioritization.

CONGESTION METRICS

With average speed, truck travel time reliability, and congestion percentage, measure existing conditions and reliability on freight corridors.

VEHICLE ATTRIBUTES

Access detailed truck data, including industry (e.g. manufacturing, construction, retail), route type (long-haul vs. local), and more.

JOURNEY ATTRIBUTES

With travel time, distance, and in- and out-of-state traffic metrics, analyze truck travel trends and goods movement for supply chain efficiency.

For more information about StreetLight's Freight Planning product, visit https://www.streetlightdata.com/commercial-freight-truck-metrics/.

About StreetLight, a Jacobs Company

StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight") pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, empowering smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. The company applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms and its vast data processing resources to measure travel patterns of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, accessible as analytics on the StreetLight InSight® SaaS platform. Acquired by Jacobs as a wholly owned subsidiary in February 2024, StreetLight provides innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.

www.streetlightdata.com

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by Geotab is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company leverages its expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, it enables improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while prioritizing data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

