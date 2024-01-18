New GenAI startup MORFIUS joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an ISV Partner and launches its first app (Digital Tutor) on Google Cloud Marketplace

"We are excited to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as an ISV partner available on Google Cloud Marketplace. "Our collaboration is founded on a shared vision of making AI not just technologically advanced but also personal, safe, and optimally integrated into the enterprise fabric." Post this

Morfius combines technical innovation with tangible business benefits, enhancing productivity and scaling business objectives and KPIs. Our focus is on key performance indicators that demonstrate the immediate advantages of generative AI for our customers:

Development speed: Unmatched development speed for AI products and solutions. Create a functional application in minutes for stakeholder presentations.

Cost of AI training: Lower development and AI training expenses. Our Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) based approach that results in a more than 100-fold decrease in AI training costs.

AI accuracy: Enhanced contextual accuracy in responses to human queries, thanks to our RAG and advanced summarization/reasoning algorithms.

User adoption: Prioritizing human-centric design, our products cater to non-technical business users, broadening AI accessibility significantly.

Enhanced security and privacy: Ensuring robust enterprise security, AI safety, and privacy, our platform upholds the highest standards for data protection and ethical AI usage.

"We are excited to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as an ISV partner available on Google Cloud Marketplace. It is not just a step forward for MORFIUS but a leap forward for the personalized generative AI applications market. We are hoping to be a catalyst for it," said Hamza Jahangir, CEO and Founder of Morfius. "Our collaboration is founded on a shared vision of making AI not just technologically advanced but also personal, safe, and optimally integrated into the enterprise fabric."

MORFIUS leverages Google Cloud to offer advanced, user-friendly, generative AI applications for enterprises. These apps are designed for easy deployment, efficient AI training, and scalability. They combine the power of language models with features essential for accuracy, security, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring smooth integration into enterprise systems.

Our innovative MORFIUS runtime framework significantly shortens the time to market by quickly regenerating pre-trained applications. It employs AI automation to create comprehensive tech stacks from simple natural language inputs, including tailored user interfaces and workflows. This efficient process maintains critical enterprise standards for security, governance, and privacy without necessitating a rebuild of the foundational elements.

MORFIUS Digital Tutor

The Digital Tutor app, available now on Google Cloud Marketplace, is a versatile generative AI tool for knowledge management across various organizations, including corporations, governments, and educational institutions. It revolutionizes learning by allowing complete control over content, answers, and user experiences.

MORFIUS Platform, Architecture, and Process Overview

MORFIUS's platform and architecture are innovatively designed with a generative AI-first approach, discarding traditional software development and runtime models. We've integrated cutting-edge techniques and strategies from the latest AI advancements into our core technical features.

RAG-Based Knowledge Search: Leveraging vector databases and retrieval augmented generation (RAG), our approach transforms AI training economics, ensuring precise AI responses for enterprise applications.

Knowledge Summarization and Reasoning: We enhance answer accuracy in enterprise-focused applications by integrating large language model (LLM) summarizations and reasoning.

App Regeneration: Our platform automates the deployment of secure enterprise applications through regenerative technology.

AI Security and Safety: We emphasize comprehensive security measures, including access controls, admin delegation, data and content security, AI transparency, explainability, and user-friendly interfaces for business efficiency.

Enterprises looking to harness the power of personalized AI are invited to explore Morfius's solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Morfius:

Morfius is at the forefront of Generative AI technology and is dedicated to developing apps that are not only productive but also personal and secure. With a focus on enterprise needs, Morfius is redefining how businesses interact with AI, ensuring every solution is as responsible as it is revolutionary. For more information, please visit www.morfius.ai.

