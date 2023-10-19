New Genedata Expressionist Release Revolutionizes Result Evaluation in MS-Based Analysis of Biotherapeutics

Genedata Expressionist® 17.5 introduces automated, unbiased result review to dramatically accelerate expert evaluation and an extended API to enable maximum flexibility in MS data processing
BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced the latest release of Genedata Expressionist, its platform for streamlining and automating mass spectrometry data workflows. This release introduces novel, software-assisted review functionalities that boost the productivity of analytical teams by dramatically accelerating and simplifying the evaluation of results. In addition, an extended Application Programming Interface (API) increases flexibility in the design of tailored data workflows to meet highly individual customer needs.
Genedata Expressionist 17.5 introduces automated data evaluation workflows that enable the efficient identification of outliers and rapid assessment of results through user-defined acceptance criteria, such as minimum sequence coverage or the presence of signature fragment ions. This software-assisted classification accelerates time-consuming reviews, minimizes human error, and facilitates unbiased decision-making across entire organizations while boosting experts' efficiency in reviewing ever-increasing volumes of complex data by allowing them to focus on high-value tasks.
Developed in close collaboration with leading biopharma partners, Genedata Expressionist evolves with each release to meet the latest industry requirements, enabling out-of-the-box implementation of custom solutions. Genedata Expressionist 17.5 goes further by introducing an extended API that takes customization to a new level. Biopharma organizations can now seamlessly integrate bespoke software functionalities into Genedata Expressionist, enabling internal experts—or Genedata professional services—to leverage their domain knowledge and programming skills to deliver data processing, analysis, and reporting workflows that meet unique business needs.
"To maximize efficiencies in today's data-driven drug development processes, automation must extend across entire analytical workflows, including traditional process bottlenecks such as expert review" stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "By simplifying and accelerating data review and offering unmatched data processing flexibility, this release solidifies the position of Genedata Expressionist as the industry front-runner for streamlining and automating MS-based analytical workflows and provides biopharma organizations with faster, more accurate, and more efficient ways of working."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
