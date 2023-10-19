New Genedata Expressionist Release Revolutionizes Result Evaluation in MS-Based Analysis of Biotherapeutics

This release solidifies the position of Genedata Expressionist as the industry front-runner for streamlining and automating MS-based analytical workflows and provides biopharma organizations with faster, more accurate, and more efficient ways of working. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata Post this

Developed in close collaboration with leading biopharma partners, Genedata Expressionist evolves with each release to meet the latest industry requirements, enabling out-of-the-box implementation of custom solutions. Genedata Expressionist 17.5 goes further by introducing an extended API that takes customization to a new level. Biopharma organizations can now seamlessly integrate bespoke software functionalities into Genedata Expressionist, enabling internal experts—or Genedata professional services—to leverage their domain knowledge and programming skills to deliver data processing, analysis, and reporting workflows that meet unique business needs.

"To maximize efficiencies in today's data-driven drug development processes, automation must extend across entire analytical workflows, including traditional process bottlenecks such as expert review" stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "By simplifying and accelerating data review and offering unmatched data processing flexibility, this release solidifies the position of Genedata Expressionist as the industry front-runner for streamlining and automating MS-based analytical workflows and provides biopharma organizations with faster, more accurate, and more efficient ways of working."

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

