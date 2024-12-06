New Generative AI Tool Supercharges the Design Process for Emerging Brands

Centric AI Fashion Inspiration for small and medium brands generates options and accelerates ideation for fashion retailers and brands

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is thrilled to announce the release of Centric AI Fashion Inspiration™ for emerging brands, a generative AI image tool for fast-growing companies in apparel, footwear and accessories. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home and related goods like cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Emerging brands in the apparel industry face unique challenges. To stay competitive, they must rapidly introduce new products, often with limited resources. Design teams must create innovative styles while buyers and merchandisers often have creative ideas but no tools to communicate their vision. Generative AI enables product development teams to explore design ideas, fast. However, current tools and datasets are not specialized for fashion and do not integrate with existing design workflows.

Designed for small to mid-sized brands in any segment of the apparel industry, from garments to footwear, jewelry and bags, Centric AI Fashion Inspiration speeds up design, cuts time-to-market and generates on-trend styles and variations. Emerging brands can now gain a creative edge and outpace the competition using AI-generated design concepts, leveraging Centric's vast fashion dataset.

Embedded in the cloud-based Centric SMB, the market-leading PLM platform for emerging brands, Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is trained on a vast, proprietary dataset, including over 1 billion clean fashion product images across 800 categories with 1000+ design attributes. As a result, the generative AI leverages fashion-specific knowledge to create unique, high-quality design ideas. Each product variation is algorithmically generated to ensure originality and to avoid replicating intellectual property.

Now both designers and non-designers can collaborate in the design process to fill in-season gaps quickly and embrace trending opportunities with just a few clicks. Design teams can streamline a constant flow of ideas and stay ahead of trends while capitalizing on new market opportunities.

"We are excited to extend our solution offering to emerging brands with the addition of Centric AI Fashion Inspiration for SMBs," says Steve Carmody, Director, Global SMB Sales. "This solution will enable smaller design teams, already stretched for resources, to innovate faster and ensure they stay ahead of trends."

Emerging brands now have access to the same AI design tools as the fashion giants, equipping smaller teams with the power to generate fresh ideas, improve team communication and alignment, and streamline decision-making.

"Centric AI Fashion Inspiration for emerging brands is designed to add efficiency and speed to product ideation," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to seeing how brands and retailers innovate and bring products to market faster with this new solution."

