New Geologie Acne Care System Beats Benzoyl Peroxide In Clinical Trial

Published in Archives of Dermatological Research, this split faced clinical trial found that Geologie's Clear System acne treatment regimen achieved comparable 36-40% reductions in acne lesion counts over 12 weeks versus a leading 3-step benzoyl peroxide regimen in a randomized, double-blind trial. In just the first 4 weeks of the study, Clear System beat benzoyl peroxide in 78.5% of study measures relating to patient preference, tolerability and performance. Over the full 12 week study the Clear System regimen showed significantly better tolerance - causing less redness, irritation, burning and dryness - while also being rated higher by participants for skin feel, hydration and intent to continue usage by blinded patient report. In the study, no participants dropped out of the Clear System routine due to poor tolerance, versus 3 dropouts in the benzoyl peroxide treatment arm.

Geologie's Clear System uniquely combines proven acne-fighting and skin-friendly ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid with a graduated retinol formula designed to clear acne gently and avoid the harsh dryness associated with benzoyl peroxide regimens. The simple routine features 3 products: a Clarifying Gel Cleanser with 2% salicylic acid, a Brightening Day Cream with 5% azelaic acid, 2% hyaluronic acid and 1% niacinamide, and a Repairing Night Cream that gradually increases retinol concentration from 0.1% to 0.3% over 12 weeks.

The study publication comes amid growing safety concerns over benzoyl peroxide acne treatments that can degrade and form high levels of the carcinogen benzene, increasing the need for effective non-BPO alternatives. Valisure, an independent U.S. laboratory, recently released a report that found benzene levels in some benzoyl peroxide products exceeded FDA limits by over 800 times after accelerated stability testing. With these results Valisure has petitioned the FDA for a review of hundreds of benzoyl peroxide products; per federal regulations the FDA has until September of 2024 to respond.

With full results published in the prestigious Archives of Dermatological Research, Geologie's Clear System routine is now available at www.geologie.com and over 850 Target stores nationwide.

"We've always been focused on launching products that deliver proven results. Seeing this well-designed trial published in the Archives of Dermatological Research, proves to our customers that non-benzoyl peroxide solutions can effectively treat acne while avoiding the irritation and potential safety risks of BPO products," said Geologie CEO Nick Allen. "With increasing concerns around benzoyl peroxide exposure, there is a growing consumer need for effective, gentle, clinically-validated acne treatment alternatives like Clear System."

Geologie offers derm-grade skincare solutions rooted in efficacy and results. Founded in 2018, Geologie is known for creating products using only clean, safe, and clinically proven active ingredients. All of Geologie's formulations are research-backed and dermatologist-designed, with founding dermatologist Dr. Steve Xu carefully assessing each and every product. To find their personalized routine, customers can complete a quick diagnostic quiz on Geologie's website, focused on their given skin, hair, and body needs. Geologie then recommends a product bundle tailored exactly to those needs, making personal care simpler than ever. To learn more about Geologie, or to access your custom routine, visit www.geologie.com.

