New Gift Card Tech Brings 12 Million Local Favorites to the Holiday Gifting Season

Gift Card Market is the breakthrough for instant, meaningful gifting across the U.S. this holiday season. Now you can send Instant digital gift cards to any local restaurant, spa, salon, or service provider – over 12 million options nationwide.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. and FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holiday gifting season, Gift Card Market announces the national expansion of its patent-pending digital gift card technology, giving shoppers a brand-new way to support the 12+ million local restaurants, salons, spas, and service providers they love.
"We all love our favorite local Italian restaurant, coffee shop, or nail salon right down the street," said Brett Glass, CEO of Gift Card Market. "We've always wanted to send our friends and family to these beloved places— but until now, there wasn't an easy way to do it. So we built the technology to make it happen."
Available now at www.GiftCardMarket.com, the platform lets users instantly send a digital gift card—via email or personalized SMS text—to nearly any business across the U.S., making it the first and only gift card solution to unlock true local gift card personalization at scale.
Where most gift card platforms offer the same 200 national chains, Gift Card Market empowers consumers to give more meaningful, more memorable gifts—while supporting the small businesses that fuel their communities. With Gift Card Market's proprietary technology, it is the only gift card company to offer 7+ million local service providers nationwide.
"This technology reimagines how we give," Glass continued. "It's personal, convenient, and built to send real traffic and real dollars to the small businesses we care about."
With secure fraud controls, smart personalization features, and even the option to change the business location after the gift has been sent, the platform is designed for ease, flexibility, and impact.
Gift Card Market's holiday ramp-up begins mid-November, with the bulk of digital gift card activity historically peaking in December—when 70% of all gift cards are purchased.
To discover how this new technology is transforming gift-giving—and bringing America's neighborhoods into the digital gifting economy—visit www.giftcardmarket.com.
