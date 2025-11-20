New Gift Card Tech Brings 12 Million Local Favorites to the Holiday Gifting Season

Now you can send an instant text gift card to a friend for any local restaurant, spa, salon or service provider – over 12 million nationwide. The best new gift idea of the 2025 holiday season. Post this

Available now at www.GiftCardMarket.com, the platform lets users instantly send a digital gift card—via email or personalized SMS text—to nearly any business across the U.S., making it the first and only gift card solution to unlock true local gift card personalization at scale.

Where most gift card platforms offer the same 200 national chains, Gift Card Market empowers consumers to give more meaningful, more memorable gifts—while supporting the small businesses that fuel their communities. With Gift Card Market's proprietary technology, it is the only gift card company to offer 7+ million local service providers nationwide.

"This technology reimagines how we give," Glass continued. "It's personal, convenient, and built to send real traffic and real dollars to the small businesses we care about."

With secure fraud controls, smart personalization features, and even the option to change the business location after the gift has been sent, the platform is designed for ease, flexibility, and impact.

Gift Card Market's holiday ramp-up begins mid-November, with the bulk of digital gift card activity historically peaking in December—when 70% of all gift cards are purchased.

To discover how this new technology is transforming gift-giving—and bringing America's neighborhoods into the digital gifting economy—visit www.giftcardmarket.com.

