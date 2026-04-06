New Gig Harbor Sports Fields Provide Youth with Year-Round Access to Outdoor Spaces

Collaborative effort with City, YMCA and sports groups creates opportunity for more youth

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two lit synthetic turf fields which expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation opened in Gig Harbor today.

The $7 million project is designed to support soccer, football, lacrosse, T-ball, and other field sports. The fields help address a long-standing shortage of playable sports fields in the area, reduce cancellations due to weather, and extend play opportunities into evening hours.

The Gig Harbor Sports Fields are managed and operated by the nearby Tom Taylor Family YMCA and are part of Phase 1 of the Gig Harbor Sports Complex. Registration opens today.

"Gig Harbor families have needed more places for kids to play and be active outdoors. We're honored to be part of the solution," said Charlie Davis, CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. "This project came together through a strong partnership with the City of Gig Harbor and the generosity of local donors who saw a clear need and stepped up. Together, we're creating more opportunities for youth to thrive in our community."

The Gig Harbor Sports Complex is a multi-phase effort led by the City of Gig Harbor to expand recreational opportunities as the community grows. Phase 1 includes the two lit, synthetic turf fields developed and operated by the YMCA, and Doris Heritage Park, which opened in June 2025 and provides additional community recreation space adjacent to the fields. This phase also includes 100 new parking spaces.

"This opening is an exciting step for our community, and a proud moment for Gig Harbor. This is truly an example of a community effort, with help from many individuals and groups, that made this phase of the Gig Harbor Sports Complex master plan a reality. We look forward to celebrating the ribbon cutting later this month with our partners at the YMCA," Mayor Mary Barber said.

A community grand opening celebration for the Gig Harbor Sports Fields is planned for April 24 at 5pm and will include a short program, activities for kids on the fields, followed by a drone show.

Operating hours for the fields are 7am to 10pm on weekdays, 7am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 8am to 4pm on Sundays. The public can use the fields during non-reserved times. To view availability and learn more about the Gig Harbor Sports Fields, visit https://www.ymcapkc.org/gig-harbor-fields.

To learn more about the Gig Harbor Sports Complex, visit https://www.gigharborwa.gov/637/Gig-Harbor-Sports-Complex.

Media Contact

Jyot Sandhu, YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, 1 253-534-7800, [email protected], ymcapkc.org

SOURCE YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties