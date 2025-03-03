New Global Marketing Study Reveals Creative Industry's Hidden Challenges

The BetterIdeas Project surveyed 1,000+ marketers in 54 countries (including US, UK, and Australia); study reveals creative disfunction; idea approval process described as Painful, Subjective, and Slow Conducted by BetterBriefs™ in partnership with the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), the study reveals: -Less than a third of the marketing industry is well-trained in idea evaluation -Only a third of marketers and a quarter of agencies feel proud of their work -Half of marketers and three quarters of agencies feel the quality of creative work is not improving

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing's creative process is flawed, and it is stifling creativity, new research reveals. An unprecedented global study, The BetterIdeas Project surveyed more than 1,000 agency and in-house marketers, and will release findings today (Tuesday, March 4).