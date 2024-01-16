New Global Observatory Survey Shows US Healthcare Providers Can Do More to Educate Patients on the Microbiota

We see this as an opportunity for medical professionals to raise awareness about the opportunity to support a healthy microbiota. In the US, patient education is key to explaining both the role of the microbiota and the behaviors needed to best preserve them. Post this

Only a small majority of Americans (53%) have heard of the microbiome, a score lower than in the other countries. Americans are also the least likely to have adopted specific behaviors to preserve the balance of their microbiota with only 47% having done so and only 16% claiming to do so "a lot".

Additionally, the survey showed if healthcare professionals provided more information about healthy microbiota, then the gap in knowledge about what they are and how to properly care for them would dramatically decrease. Compared to the other countries, Americans receive very little advice about their microbiota from their healthcare provider. Only 1 in 4 Americans has ever had the role of their microbiota explained to them by their healthcare professional.

When prescribed an antibiotic, only about 25% of people say they were informed by their healthcare provider that antibiotics can upset the microbiota or were informed of the appropriate behaviors to adopt to preserve their microbiota balance. Family physicians are the main healthcare providers who provide information about microbiome with gastroenterologists coming in next, but to a lesser extent. This leaves a huge opportunity for healthcare providers to start having these conversations with their patients to explain both the role of the microbiota and the behaviors needed to preserve them. It is only with these conversations will people start to understand what behaviors should be adopted to limit the risk of throwing off their microbiota balance.

For more information about the study, human microbiota, and its importance in overall health, visit https://www.biocodexmicrobiotainstitute.com/en

Survey Methodology

The Biocodex Microbiota Institute commissioned Ipsos to conduct this international survey. It was fielded online in seven countries from March 21st - April 7th, 2023; 6,500 adults, 18+, were interviewed among a representative sample of the population in each country (an automated selection from the Ipsos Panel ensured representative samples in each country (gender, age, employment status and country region) based on quota method:

United States of America (n=1000)

Brazil (n=1000)

Mexico (n=1000)

France (n=1000)

Portugal (n=500)

Spain (n=1000)

China (n=1000)

About Biocodex, Inc. and the Biocodex Microbiota Institute

As an international pharmaceutical company, it is the mission of Biocodex to improve the health and well-being of people worldwide through our three main areas of expertise: microbiota care, women's health and orphan diseases. As a pioneer in the use of probiotics for therapeutic purposes, Biocodex aims to become the leader in microbiota care. In addition to offering innovative products and solutions, Biocodex is dedicated to advancing scientific research, and using our expert knowledge for the benefit of all. They strive to meet this ongoing challenge by taking a responsible and sustainable approach. Founded in 2017 by Biocodex, the Biocodex Microbiota Institute is a non-promotional, global hub of knowledge dedicated to microbiota education and information.

