New Global Study Confirms Nurse Burnout Crisis--Patient Safety and Healthcare Sustainability at Risk

The Data is Devastating:

61% of nurses worldwide report experiencing anxiety, depression, or burnout.

57% feel exhausted every day at work.

Nearly 50% face public aggression or violence just for doing their jobs.

A 10% rise in nurses intending to leave leads to a 14% increase in patient deaths.

This isn't just a workforce issue—it's a patient safety crisis. And hospitals are paying the price.

$20 ,000–$31,000 lost PER DAY due to nurse turnover, recruitment, and lost productivity.

Declining patient outcomes and increased medical errors from overworked, burned-out staff.

Hospitals on the brink as nurses leave in record numbers, seeking lower-stress jobs or quitting the profession altogether.

"Nurses aren't just tired—they're at a breaking point," said Allison Squires, PhD, RN, lead author of the study. "Without immediate action, we're facing a catastrophic collapse of the nursing workforce."

The SE Healthcare Solution: Saving Nurses, Saving Lives

Hospitals and healthcare leaders CAN reverse this trend— but only if they act now. SE Healthcare's Nurse Burnout Prevention Program is proven to:

Cut severe burnout by 35% – Our holistic, data-driven system gives nurses real, actionable tools to regain control, reduce stress, and reclaim their passion.

Slash turnover & save millions – Hospitals using SE Healthcare's program have reduced nurse turnover by 7%, leading to $1.5 million in savings per hospital.

Empower healthcare leaders – Our real-time analytics and benchmarking tools allow CNOs and CWOs to track burnout, predict risk, and take proactive action.

Motivate nurses through gamification – Our newest Gamification Feature turns learning into a fun, interactive experience, boosting engagement and retention.

Enhance patient care – Happier, healthier nurses mean better outcomes, fewer medical errors, and higher patient satisfaction.

"Burnout isn't just a personal struggle—it's an institutional emergency," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "Our program gives hospitals a blueprint for success—improving nurse well-being, strengthening retention, and ultimately saving lives."

Ignoring Burnout is Costing Hospitals Millions.

The numbers don't lie. Every day a hospital delays action, they lose thousands of dollars and risk losing their best nurses.

Daily cost of inaction: Up to $31,000 per hospital.

Annual cost of turnover per nurse: $37,700–$58,400.

Healthcare system failure: Unchecked burnout puts entire hospitals at risk.

These aren't just issues of nurse wellness—they're the direct consequences of burnout. Wellness programs alone aren't enough to solve this crisis. Without systemic, data-driven solutions to reduce burnout at its core, hospitals will continue to face staff shortages, declining patient care, and mounting financial losses.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare empowers healthcare professionals through innovative burnout prevention strategies, fostering resilient workforces and enhancing patient care. The company's evidence-based programs deliver measurable success, improving retention, job satisfaction, and organizational efficiency. Learn more at SEHealthcareSolutions.com.

